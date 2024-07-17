Colts Legend with High Praise for Laiatu Latu
When the Indianapolis Colts were selecting their 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, not many believed it would be any other position than wide receiver or cornerback. However, Indy swung on UCLA's powerhouse end, Laiatu Latu. Latu's inclusion in a strong Colts defensive line allows him to hit the ground running quicker and potentially speed up his pro development.
It's enticing to think about Latu playing with the likes of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and an emerging pass rush now led by standout collegiate position coach Charlie Patridge. In a recent interview with NFL Network, Steve Wyche discussed Latu's potential with former Colts defensive end, and now Hall of Famer, Dwight Freeney.
What Freeney had to say dives deeper into how Latu utilizes his technical skills to shed blockers and create havoc in offensive backfields.
"I think he has size and he has mobility. He's not the fastest guy, but he does perform moves. So, when I sit there and watch him and watch tape on him, I see him effectively using his hands, using his leverage."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Freeney was considered undersized for a defensive end when drafted in 2002, standing at 6'1" and weighing around 260 pounds. However, this didn't matter due to Freeney's incredible speed with various moves to rid himself of blockers. Of course, nothing compares to the terrifying swim move that left many tackles clueless. Along with his speed and quickness, he was also technically savvy and utilized his top-notch fundamentals to better his competition more often than not.
Freeney also mentioned that if Latu doesn't experience an incredibly dominant rookie season, there's no reason to worry, as sometimes players take longer to hit their ceiling or stride.
"When you're a younger guy, sometimes it doesn't develop until later in your NFL career. Sometimes you just use strength and athleticism. But, when you watch him at UCLA and how he likes to use his hands his straight out ability to make plays."
Freeney concluded by discussing how Latu is versatile enough to play in multiple spots on the defensive line. This type of player allows Indy to be creative with their lineup in the trenches based on the situation defensively.
The possibilities for the Colts defensive front are endless with the addition of a player like Latu. Coming off a solid season as a unit, expect names like Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Samson Ebukam, Grover Stewart, and Buckner to have more opportunities now that Latu is a piece of the battle plan. We'll see if Latu can make the most of his first-ever NFL training camp as the regular season start is only 50 days away.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.