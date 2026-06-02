Colts' Laiatu Latu Embracing Pressure of Leading Pass Rush Group

The Indianapolis Colts conducted a rebuild of the defensive end position following an underwhelming 2025 season.

Gone are the likes of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, who combined for 1,460 snaps but only nine sacks last year. Indy replaced that trio with a couple of free agent veterans (Arden Key, Micheal Clemons) and Day 3 draft picks (George Gumbs Jr., Caden Curry).

The hope is that this group, along with second-year player Jaylahn Tuimoloau, can produce at a higher level than the pass rush did a season ago. It's a risky bet by the Colts after striking out on adding Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson this offseason.

But for the Colts' pass rush to truly thrive, it's going to take Laiatu Latu making another leap in Year 3. The former No.15 pick understands that the Colts are counting on him to live up to that first-round status, and Latu is welcoming the pressure with open arms.

"Without Kwity or Samson here, they're looking to me to be one of the guys, and a leader in that aspect," Latu mentioned. "So, I'm doing that part on the field and off the field.”

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Latu made a noticeable jump in Year 2, leading the Colts with 8.5 sacks while adding three interceptions and a forced fumble. He was also credited with 61 pressures by Pro Football Focus, ranking 15th among edge defenders. It was a solid season for Latu in his first season under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

However, to become the double-digit sack guy the Colts desperately need, Latu will need to improve finishing sacks. There were numerous times when it looked like Latu had a quarterback in his grasp, only to have them get out of the sack at the last second. Finishing sacks has been a focus of Latu's throughout the offseason.

"There's definitely stuff I can fix in my rushes, where their hand might have got me here, and I could have reduced certain surface level," Latu explained. "Or just a lot of little things that I'm watching film and I'm trying to correct out here to where I'm winning more of the time quicker.”

One area Latu thinks will help him finish sacks is by simply hitting the weight room harder. The pass rusher has added strength and mass to his frame to help him become a more powerful, more intense rusher. Having the strength to brush off counters from opposing offensive tackles more easily should allow Latu to get to the quarterback more quickly as well.

"I’ve definitely lost good body fat and gained muscle mass on me," Latu said. "I think it definitely shows I was really locked in the offseason – really just growing a lot of strength, but keeping my bend and stuff like that.”

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) runs after an interception against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There is a tremendous belief from the Colts' coaching staff in Latu's potential. Shane Steichen has spoken glowingly of the young pass rusher, and Anarumo believes Latu is only scratching the surface of his potential. While it is admittedly hard to judge pass rushers during OTAs since pads and hitting are not permitted, Steichen continues to be pleased by what he has seen.

“I think (Latu's) worked tremendously hard this offseason," Steichen admitted. "Obviously, we're not in pads right now, but he's had some good pass rush moves and you can see the strength and explosiveness off the ball. So, obviously want a big year from him and I know he wants that as well.”

For the Colts' defense to reach new heights, Latu's ascension will play a pivotal role. Question marks surround Indy's pass rush and whether the team has enough firepower heading into the season. But if Latu can become what he and the Colts believe he can, it would go a long way towards solving that problem.

"I'm trying my best day in and day out, trying to be the best I can," Latu remarked. "I'm just attacking it like I want to be the best.”

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