Colts Likely to Have Competition for In-House Free-Agent Playmaker
On paper, the Indianapolis Colts have a fair amount of firepower on offense among their skill-position players.
Jonathan Taylor is fresh off a 1,400-yard season, Michael Pittman Jr. has two 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé, Josh Downs has more catches than any Colt ever in their first two seasons, and Tyler Warren was widely considered the best all-around tight end in this year's draft. However, the Colts also have a receiver who just led the entire National Football League in yards per catch in Alec Pierce, whose 22.3-yard average was comfortably a single-season career best.
This season is pivotal for numerous members of the Colts organization as they try to break a four-year playoff drought, but despite Pierce's talent, his future in Indianapolis is a question mark. As he enters the final year of his initial contract, NFL Daily host Gregg Rosenthal ranked Pierce No. 14. among his top-25 free agents of 2026, potentially making Pierce a hot commodity.
"This league is desperate for big plays, and Pierce averaged an NFL-high 22.3 yards per catch in 2024, routinely streaking past defenders deep down the field," Rosenthal wrote.
In 49 career games over three seasons, Pierce has 11 touchdowns and 1,931 yards on just 110 catches (17.6 avg.), which was highlighted by career highs in yardage (824) and touchdowns (seven) last season.
The elephant in the room for 2025 is that Pierce has not been able to produce much statistically when the Colts use a quarterback who is averse to throwing the ball down the field, and that's what faces him in 2025 with Daniel Jones under center. For his career, Jones has a mark of 6.5 yards per pass attempt, including 5.7 and 6.1 in each of the last two seasons. He is largely known as one of the least aggressive quarterbacks in the NFL, despite his rebuttal.
“I don't think I've ever tried to shy away from pushing the ball down the field," Jones said in July during training camp. "I think we try to take advantage of the opportunities when they're there, and when the play and coverage dictate it, then take the shot and try to throw an accurate ball. So, I think it's something I've always tried to do.”
In Pierce's past, quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, and Gardner Minshew didn't do him many favors in 2022 and 2023, but Anthony Richardson Sr. and Joe Flacco were much more Pierce-friendly with their aggressiveness downfield, leading to his breakout.
Pierce seems like an obvious priority to re-sign. However, there are some other things to consider. First, regardless of how 2025 goes, good or bad, other teams will likely be willing to pay him to replicate his 2024 season. That will raise the floor of what teams are willing to offer because they know he has a special ability downfield.
The Colts may also be comfortable enough at receiver to let Pierce walk if second-year prospect AD Mitchell develops into a serviceable player.
Lastly, if this season goes sideways for the Colts, it could bring about a regime change, replacing head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard, in which the newcomers take it upon themselves to clean house of many non-essential players not on a rookie contract.
On merit alone, another solid season by Pierce should earn him a new payday with the Colts, but there are more than enough "yeah, buts" in the way.