Colts Linebacker Calls Out Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster
In just over a month, the Indianapolis Colts will head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in late November.
Before that game is remotely close, though, Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin called out Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's on-field antics.
"(JuJu Smith-Schuster is) an a**hole, bruh, and he's a sneak disser," Franklin said on the Club 520 podcast. "He's the type that's going to do all the weird sneaky stuff — push you in the back, go run to the ref. You're like, 'Bruh, shut your lil' weird *** up.'"
Franklin's words come after Smith-Schuster got in a brawl with Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch following the conclusion of last weekend's Sunday Night Football matchup.
"First of all, JuJu needed his *** whooped," Franklin said. "He been needing his *** whooped for a minute. Brian Branch is doing the work of the Lord. Whoop that man's *** bro."
JuJu emerged from the fight with his helmet off and a bloody nose in a wild scene. Branch was suspended for one game without pay for his actions, despite the Lions' attempt to appeal the original decision.
"Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote.
While the league felt that it was "entirely unwarranted", Franklin felt the complete opposite.
"First of all, y'all seen the picture though?" Franklin asked. "Bro, you can't be crying with your nose bloody. What's gonna happen when your son (sees)?"
JuJu finished that SNF matchup with a season-high 57 receiving yards on three receptions. The 2022 Super Bowl champion has struggled to establish himself as an integral part of any offense since then, but this season has been his best in recent memory.
The last time Indy faced Smith-Schuster was when he was on the New England Patriots in 2023. That game was an ugly one, with the Colts winning 10-6 in Frankfurt, Germany. Smith-Schuster ended with one catch for nine yards.
When Smith-Schuster was on the Chiefs in 2022, he recorded five receptions for 89 yards against the Colts in late September. The Matt Ryan-led Colts defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who eventually went on to win the Super Bowl.
The Colts will face the Chiefs on November 23, 2025. The clip of Franklin dissing JuJu has gone viral on social media, and with the way things spread today, it's almost a guarantee that the wide receiver has seen it.
Let's just say it'll be fun to watch.