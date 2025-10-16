Colts on SI Roundtable: Predictions and Picks vs Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts have taken the NFL by storm. Shane Steichen and Daniel Jones is commanding a surgical offense that has decimated defenses while never scoring less than 20 points through six games.
As for Lou Anarumo, his defense has quietly played well, complementing Steichen's offense in perfect harmony. Even with a decimated cornerback room, Anarumo found a way to get the most out of names like Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards, and Chris Lammons to edge out a gritty victory over the Cardinals, showing his ability as a coach.
Now, Steichen and Anarumo will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert, and Jim Harbaugh.
This game promises to be an entertaining fight to the finish. Here's what the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI believes will unfold on Sunday afternoon from SoFi Stadium.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
"The Indianapolis Colts are playing ridiculously good football, but last week the defense was exposed (to a degree) by Arizona Cardinals backup QB (and former Colts starter), Jacoby Brissett. The biggest thing that must happen in this game is an improved pass-rush.
The Chargers have had injury issues with their offensive tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater (out for the season - torn patellar tendon). The Chargers are digging deep into their backup material for tackle, which means Laiatu Latu and the defensive front can shine. That will help catapult the rest of Indy's game plan to a close victory on the West Coast as Michael Badgley hits a game-winner as the clock strikes zero."
Prediction | Colts 31 - Chargers 30
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
"The Colts face arguably their toughest test yet against the Chargers. Shane Steichen will need to place a heavy emphasis on the run game and Jonathan Taylor against a Chargers’ run defense that has struggled this season. Running the football well should open things up for Daniel Jones off of play action down the field.
On defense, the Colts MUST get after Justin Herbert and take advantage of the injuries along the Chargers’ offensive line. If not, it could be a long day for a Colts secondary that continues to suffer from injuries. Ultimately, the Colts will have just enough to redeem themselves at SoFi Stadium."
Prediction | Colts 30 - Chargers 27
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
"Indy’s secondary is completely depleted, which raises some questions on how well they can hold up against Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ top-tier receiving corps. If Kenny Moore II returns, that would certainly change things.
At the same time, the Colts’ offense has been bowling over any competition. Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and the Colts’ O-Line are all playing arguably the best football of their careers. As long as the defense makes a couple of key stops, maybe even a turnover or two, I have the Colts walking out of SoFi with a win in Week 7."
Prediction | Colts 31 - Chargers 30
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
John Davis (@colts_report)
"While the Colts may have one of the most injured defenses in the NFL, the Chargers have still managed to be a more hurt team heading into this weeks matchup. Potentially without both offensive tackles and generally thin all across the board due to the injury bug, the Colts will have to capitalize on a weakened Chargers team in order to retain the first seed in the conference.
Jonathan Taylor earns his third AFC player of the week in a 200+ yard day, and Adonai Mitchell hauls in a revenge touchdown in SoFi stadium in Josh Downs absence."
Prediction | Colts 30 - Chargers 28
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
"The Colts have been wildly good offensively, and given the way that Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor have played behind an efficient offensive line, always gives Shane Steichen's gameplan the best chance to succeed.
However, while the Chargers have banged-up offensive tackles, the Colts' injury bug that has plagued the secondary is a concern. I believe Justin Herbert will be able to find targets against what could be a backup group of cornerbacks. Chargers send the Colts to 4-2 for their second loss at SoFi Stadium."
Prediction | Colts 24 - Chargers 27
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
"This matchup between Shane Steichen and Jim Harbaugh will be a great clash of two coaches who have their teams playing at a high level. Both teams also have their fair share of injuries at critical spots where the other can take advantage.
Indianapolis' setbacks at cornerback nearly lost them the game against the Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett. This time, they'll face Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Johnston. I have faith in Lou Anarumo, but injuries in the secondary can only be traversed for so long."