Colts Named 'Logical' Landing Spot for Top Defender
The Indianapolis Colts have made one sizeable change this offseason by parting ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley after missing the playoffs. In his place, the Colts have hired former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Anarumo spent six seasons in Cincinnati but lost his job after the Bengals missed out on postseason football. Following his departure, the Bengals are expected to perform a massive defensive overhaul that will completely reset the roster. Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt wants no part of that.
Pratt was drafted by the Bengals in 2019, the same year that Anarumo was hired by the Bengals. After Anarumo's departure, Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox thinks the Colts could be a 'logical' landing spot for Pratt.
"The Cincinnati Bengals are set to undergo a defensive overhaul this season, and it would seem that linebacker and team captain Germaine Pratt wants no part of it," wrote Knox. "While the Bengals may not be overly eager to deal their leading tackler, they may consider doing so for a strong offer. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and Cincinnati could save $5.6 million by trading him."
Pratt is a candidate to fill an empty linebacker spot with E.J. Speed hitting the free-agent market. In 2024, Pratt totaled 143 tackles with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Considering his history with Anarumo, he could be a future Colt.
"The Indianapolis Colts are the most logical landing spot for Pratt. Linebacker E.J. Speed is an impending free agent, and Indy recently hired former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for the same position. According to [Ian] Rapoport, Pratt 'was close' to Anarumo."
Knox named the Kansas City Chiefs as another team that could hold interest in trading for Pratt. Linebacker Nick Bolton is set to hit the open market, making Pratt a potential trade candidate.
The Colts rarely trade for big-name players, so who knows if they can land Pratt. If Indy aims to make a deal, Pratt's name would likely top the list. With the NFL draft scheduled for the end of April, the Colts have plenty of time to strike a deal.
