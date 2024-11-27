Colts Have Long List for Injury Report Ahead of Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts' Wednesday injury report had four starters who didn't practice before the week 13 battle with the New England Patriots.
Center Tanor Bortolini (concussion) is in the concussion protocol, so veteran Danny Pinter will be prepping to start if the former Wisconsin Badger can't play. As for offensive tackle Braden Smith, his designation is nothing more than a personal matter. Fellow tackle Bernhard Raimann saw limited action (knee), which is a good sign after he's missed several contests over recent weeks. Where the attention goes is the trio of wide receivers Josh Downs (shoulder), Alec Pierce (foot), and Ashton Dulin (ankle).
Downs injured his shoulder in the loss to the Detroit Lions but attempted to return to action only to remove himself after hard contact following a touchdown pass attempt from Anthony Richardson. His injury will be one to monitor closely, but head coach Shane Steichen said Downs' return will be 'tough,' seeming like the former third-round pick might not suit up.
Given that Michael Pittman Jr. just returned from a back injury, Indy's receiving room will be wearing thin if Downs can't play. Also, if Pierce or Dulin don't make the field or are limited, it will be tougher for Richardson to establish rhythm given the lackluster tight end support. As for the Patriots, they had a clean practice with nobody missing action. Although, there was limited participation from notables like wide receiver DeMario Douglas (ankle) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle).
Indianapolis is at 5-7 and in win-now mode to conclude 2024 if they want to sniff the playoffs. While the Patriots and Drake Maye aren't much of a threat, Indy can't afford to lose one more game or their postseason aspirations go up in flames. Look for Steichen to have the offense on point for this one as the squad navigates injuries throughout the week preparing for the trip to Foxborough.
