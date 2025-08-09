Colts Lose Valuable Depth Piece to Falcons
The Indianapolis Colts made a big impact in free agency before training camp by adding cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. This immediately bolstered Lou Anarumo's new defense and will help limit easy reads and throws from opposing quarterbacks.
The addition of a player like Bynum allowed the Colts to part ways with long-time safety Julian Blackmon (New Orleans Saints). Now, another former Colts safety has left for a new suitor.
The Atlanta Falcons have signed two-year Indianapolis safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. to their roster.
Harrison wasn't anything wildly successful for the Colts during his short tenure, but he added depth where it was needed and started three games (2023). During his time with the Colts, Harrison put up 22 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble forced, and an interception return for a touchdown.
As for Harrison's career, he's played 84 games (48 starts) and has put up 245 tackles (10 for loss), seven interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, 6.5 sacks, and 25 pass breakups.
Harrison's depth was good for Indy's safety group, but this is an indication that Anarumo and the coaching staff are happy with who they have behind free safety Bynum and strong safety Nick Cross.
The Colts have rookie Hunter Wohler, Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott, and Trey Washington as backups, with Wohler standing out especially during 2025's training camp and the first preseason tilt against the Baltimore Ravens (nine tackles).
Indianapolis' safety depth was criticized, given the seventh-round tag of Wohler, the struggles of Thomas, and the injury history of Scott. However, Indy looks confident in what they have. It's important that Indy is right, as Anarumo's scheme is reliant on competent defensive back play.
Indianapolis has been fine, allowing some of its players to leave in free agency. Along with Blackmon and Harrison, bigger names like guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly left the Colts to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
Indianapolis continues with training camp as the regular season quickly approaches. The next preseason game is against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 16th, with plenty on the line for players trying to earn starting roles or a spot on the final 53-man roster.