Colts Madden 25 Player Ratings: Offensive Line and Edge Rushers
It is that time of year when EA Sports reveals their player ratings for the upcoming release of their Madden NFL franchise.
Madden 25 is the 35th installment of the only officially licensed NFL simulation football game. Every year, players wonder what their ratings are and compare them to the rest of the NFL. While some are satisfied with their ratings, most players believe they have been snubbed.
On Wednesday, EA Sports released the ratings for all offensive linemen and edge rushers in the game. Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers is the highest-rated running back at 99 overall. For edge rushers, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns takes the highest-rated crown at 98 overall.
Here are the initial ratings for the Indianapolis Colts offensive line and edge rushers as we break down each group.
Offensive Linemen
Quenton Nelson - 89 overall (5th among Gs, 2nd among LGs)
Braden Smith - 85 overall (17th among OTs, 5th among RTs)
Ryan Kelly - 84 overall (5th among Cs)
Bernhard Raimann - 82 overall (16 among LTs)
Will Fries - 76 overall
Tanor Bortolini - 70 overall
Matt Goncalves - 69 overall
Blake Freeland - 65 overall
Danny Pinter - 64 overall
Jake Witt - 61 overall
Josh Sills - 60 overall
Arlington Hambright - 59 overall
Wesley French - 59 overall
Overall, the Colts will have a solid offensive line in Madden 25, with four of their five starters rated over 80 overall. But for some, that rating could, and should, be higher, starting with Quenton Nelson.
While the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro ranks in the top five of all guards, Nelson is coming off a year where he allowed just one sack and three QB hits. Nelson was also the best run blocker for the Colts, who ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing yards a season ago.
Nelson receiving an 89 overall rating likely means the Colts will not have a player rated in the 90s when the game launches.
Braden Smith and Ryan Kelly also rank in the top five of their respective positions. Kelly is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl, while Smith proved he was still a top right tackle when healthy last season. Bernhard Raimann, like Nelson, deserves another point or two added to his overall rating after performing like a top-10 left tackle in 2023.
Edge Rushers
Kwity Paye - 77 overall (T-13th among LEs)
Laiatu Latu - 77 overall (T-16th among REs)
Samson Ebukam - 77 overall (T-16th among REs)
Dayo Odeyingbo - 74 overall
Tyquan Lewis - 74 overall
Genard Avery - 68 overall
Titus Leo - 65 overall
Isaiah Land - 64 overall
The Madden 25 ratings adjusters are obviously taking a "wait-and-see" approach with the Colts pass rushers. Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam are rated 77 overall despite leading the Colts with 8.5 and 9.5 sacks, respectively, in 2023. Rookie Laiatu Latu comes in at a 77 overall as well, the second-highest-rated rookie edge rusher in the game.
The ratings for the depth pieces at edge in Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis are similar to the starters. Odeyingbo did register a career-high 8.0 sacks a season ago but struggled against the run. Lewis had a solid 2023 campaign as a pass rusher and run defender in limited snaps. Both provide great depth on the virtual gridiron.
While the Colts' likely starters at edge in Paye and Latu are rated 77 overall, both players have been standouts early in training camp. If big seasons commence for the edge duo, their ratings should climb with expected production.
Madden 25 is available for pre-order and will be released on August 16.
