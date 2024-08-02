Colts Madden 25 Player Ratings: Quarterbacks and Linebackers
It is that time of year when EA Sports reveals their player ratings for the upcoming release of their Madden NFL franchise.
Madden 25 is the 35th installment of the only officially licensed NFL simulation football game. Every year, players wonder what their ratings are and compare them to the rest of the NFL. While some are satisfied with their ratings, most players believe they have been snubbed.
On Friday, EA Sports released the ratings for all quarterbacks and linebackers in the game. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is the highest-rated quarterback at 99 overall. For linebackers, Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers takes the highest-rated crown at 97 overall.
Here are the initial ratings for the Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks and linebackers as we break down each group.
Quarterbacks
Anthony Richardson - 74 overall (T-25th among QBs)
Joe Flacco - 72 overall
Sam Ehlinger - 56 overall
After only playing four games last season, Madden 25 wants to see more out of Anthony Richardson. EA Sports is practically treating Richardson as if he were a rookie, as Richardson shares an overall rating with 2024 first-round picks Drake Maye and Jaden Daniels. The way Richardson has been lighting up Colts training camp, Richardson looks poised for a big year, which means a steady climb to his Madden ratings throughout the season.
The Colts boast the second-highest-rated backup quarterback in the game with Joe Flacco. Flacco is coming off a year in which he was signed off the couch to lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs and win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Flacco provides a fantastic insurance policy if Richardson were to suffer an injury.
Linebackers
Zaire Franklin - 82 (T-13 among MLBs)
E.J. Speed - 77 overall (13th among off-ball ROLBs)
Jaylon Carlies - 67 overall
Cameron McGrone - 65 overall
Segun Olubi - 64 overall
Grant Stuard - 63 overall
Madden 25 finally begins to give Zaire Franklin his flowers, yet Franklin still feels underrated. The Colts' defensive captain finally cracks into the 80s with his overall rating, a first for the franchise record holder for tackles in a season. However, Franklin still does not crack the top 10 for middle linebackers. Simply put, there are not 10 MIKE linebackers better than Franklin.
E.J. Speed also finds himself among the top 15 at his position. It has been quite the rise for Speed, who became a full-time starter with the Colts last season. If Speed can take another step, the linebacker could find himself in the 80s before the end of the season.
Madden 25 is available for pre-order and will be released on August 16.
