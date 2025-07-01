Colts Make Splash for New QB in Latest Projection
The 2025 season has "make or break" written all over it for the Indianapolis Colts, especially for top decision-makers like general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen. However, the pillar with the most potential to turn over next offseason is quarterback.
Anthony Richardson is entering his third season in the NFL, but injuries and inconsistent play have forced the Colts to make Richardson compete for his starting role against Daniel Jones, whom they signed as a free agent this offseason. Jones' career is just as rocky after being benched and ultimately cut by the New York Giants last year.
There is a scenario where the Colts do well enough as a team in 2025 for Ballard and/or Steichen to be retained, but neither Richardson nor Jones looks quite good enough to be the quarterback of the future.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller sees the Colts' quarterback position as one in flux as well, giving them another shot in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. The Colts pick 11th in this simulation, which was determined by ESPN's Football Power Index.
"Anthony Richardson's injuries and lack of development led to the Colts signing Daniel Jones this offseason," Miller wrote. "Barring major improvement from Richardson (or a breakthrough by Jones), Indianapolis will be in search of a quarterback."
"Nussmeier showed flashes in his first season as a starter, throwing for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions," Miller continued. "The son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, Garrett plays with fire and energy and isn't afraid to take chances. If he cuts down on his interceptions, Nussmeier has the velocity, accuracy and playmaking ability to move up draft boards."
Nussmeier has a leg up on most young passers from the mental aspect, similar to Shedeur Sanders this year. Nussmeier's father is New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier. The LSU quarterback is a bit of a gunslinger who could make some better decisions; he's just always confident in what he sees and what he knows he can do. He's a big-play machine who could find more consistency in 2025.
So, will Richardson and/or Jones be the Colts' quarterback in 2026? History says that's not likely. Long, successful careers as a franchise cornerstone don't often start out as Richardson's has. Even if he plays well in 2025, the question mark about his health will loom for a long time. As for Jones, he gives the Colts what they feel is a relatively safe option in 2025. However, how likely is it that they see it lasting beyond this season?
Another factor in the Colts' QB situation is who will be making major personnel decisions? A lackluster campaign could force the Colts' new ownership to send Ballard and Steichen packing. A new regime getting to pick their own quarterback with a selection in the top half of the draft would be enticing.