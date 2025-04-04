Colts May Be in Market for Overlooked Prospect
The Indianapolis Colts must secure a tight end in the upcoming NFL draft. While there are many mocks that put Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland in a Colts uniform, there are other options available that aren't first round talents.
Names like LSU's Mason Taylor and Miami's Elijah Arroyo have also been linked to Indianapolis in the NFL draft. There is one additional prospect that has now been buried underneath the rest due to a somewhat underwhelming combine performance, that is Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr.
Despite not excelling in athletic testing, Fannin's skills can boost an NFL offense, and his versatility allows him to play in-line and in the slot. Pro Football Focus has Fannin as the highest-graded in-line receiving grade in a piece, highlighting the best of the best in every pass-catching category.
Here's what PFF's Mason Cameron had to say about the dynamic offensive weapon.
"Fannin’s 2024 campaign has gone down as one of the most productive seasons ever seen in the college ranks. The Bowling Green standout is a true receiving threat from an in-line spot, where he notched 9.2 yards after catch per reception on his way to a class-leading 4.64 yards per route run and 21 explosive catches."
Fannin exploded in 2024 for the Falcons, hauling in a ridiculous 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 scores. He also added playmaking ability in the ground game with nine carries for 65 yards and another touchdown.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Fannin is thought of as strictly a pass-catcher, but that isn't the case. Per PFF, he posted a 75.2 run-blocking grade on 263 snaps in that regard, showing he can do far more than just be a reliable offensive weapon.
Yes, Warren and Loveland are the top tight end prospects, and both can hit the ground running for the Colts' offense. However, Fannin may be an overlooked addition to the Indy offensive ranks. Not to mention, quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, whoever starts will need a target in the middle of the field.
This is something the Colts couldn't achieve with a disappointing four-man tight end room consisting of Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory. Virtually any tight end selected in the draft will take over as the starter, Fannin included.
The question is where Fannin might be chosen in the draft. After logging in as a possible second-round selection, he could fall due to his Senior Bowl and combine. We'll have to see where the former Bowling Green standout ends up, but don't rule out Indianapolis as a possible suitor.
The Colts desperately need more pass-catching production from the tight end position in 2025 after having virtually none last year. This type of spot on the field can drastically help a quarterback like Richardson with accuracy, and it's needed after the former fourth-overall selection dipped underneath 50 percent.
The Colts have more than Warren and Loveland as options for their future starting tight end, and that includes Fannin. Will the Colts go this route and shock some detractors? It's possible, but so is anything in the NFL draft, especially the first three or four rounds.
Fannin can be an option that allows the Colts to address other areas of need in the first round while still securing a tight end. That will be something to monitor as the draft fast-approaches for the league.
Recommended Articles