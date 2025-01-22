Colts Add Massive Talent for Anthony Richardson in New Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are still more than three months away from the 2025 NFL draft, but they need to win big in Green Bay this year to secure the franchise's future.
In a mock draft from Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, the analyst has Indy going the route of none other than Penn State tight end, Tyler Warren.
"The Colts had one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses, but they also received minimal production from their tight ends—Kylen Granson led the position group with 14 catches for 182 yards—and need to prioritize surrounding Anthony Richardson with weapons."
Flick also said: "Enter Warren, a versatile, do-it-all tight end who made 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. At 6'6", 261 pounds, Warren blends old-school build with modern traits."
Flick isn't wrong about the Colts' tight ends being nearly absent as receivers. Kylen Granson notched 14 catches, but it wasn't much better from veteran Mo Alie-Cox (12), Drew Ogletree (nine), and Will Mallory (four). Together, the group combined for a sad 39 catches, providing no offensive threat for Joe Flacco and Anthony Richardson.
As Flick also mentions, quarterback Richardson needs as many targets to throw to in his third NFL season, as it's the most crucial of his career. Warren is a Swiss Army knife at the tight end position, as he can receive, block, and even be a ball-carrier (26 carries for 218 rushing yards and four rushing scores in 2024); this qualifies as a fantastic pick for Indy.
However, other areas of the roster need more talent, mainly defensively given that the Colts have a new coordinator in Lou Anarumo. While a complete, do-it-all tight end is enticing, there's also a chance Indy addresses the lack of depth on defense at positions like cornerback, safety, and defensive line.
With the Colts selecting 14th overall, it paints many possibilities for who they'll choose in the NFL draft. Warren is a true threat to any defense and general manager Chris Ballard addressed the lack of production from the tight ends in his end-of-season press conference, so it's highly likely the Colts add to that position group at some point.
The Colts have many issues to address still in the infancy of the 2025 offseason, as another 8-9 finish cannot happen; missing the playoffs for a hypothetical fifth-straight season. Shane Steichen, Richardson, and Ballard could very well be fighting for their futures with Indianapolis this upcoming year.
We'll see what the Colts add and drop from their roster ranks as January draws to a close ahead of Super Bowl LIX.
