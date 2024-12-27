Colts' O-Line Rises in Rankings After Quenton Nelson Masterclass
The Indianapolis Colts ran for 335 yards against the Tennessee Titans, setting a new franchise record. Indy ran the ball in the end zone four times, three for Jonathan Taylor and one for Anthony Richardson.
Taylor is in his fifth year as a running back and scored a 65-yard and 70-yard touchdown en route to a 38-30 victory against his AFC South rival. His success on the ground was partly due to his sharp cuts and excellent vision and partly to punishing blocks from his offensive line.
The Colts' O-Line established themselves early and never looked back, leading the way on multiple touchdowns. Their strong performance earned them a six-spot jump in Pro Football Focus' offensive line rankings for Week 17.
The Colts' line is now in 17th place in the league according to PFF writer Zoltán Buday. Despite starting a rookie right tackle in Matt Goncalves, the Colts protected the quarterback and running back well against the Titans.
Bernhard Raimann, Indy's left tackle, earned a 91.4 overall grade for his performance. That grade was the 3rd highest among all tackles in the NFL this week. To Raimann's right, left guard Quenton Nelson posted an 85.6 overall grade which led all offensive guards in Week 16.
Center Ryan Kelly also made his return to the starting lineup after a short stint on the IR list. Kelly played in all 62 snaps for the Colts and recorded a 65.7 blocking grade in his first game back.
One weak spot on the line was right guard Mark Glowinski. The veteran guard has made a few starts for the Colts this year after being called in as emergency help but his 35.9 blocking grade last game shows he may not be the answer.
Heading into Week 17, the Colts will avoid facing off one of the league's best defensive tackles in Dexter Lawrence II. Lawrence is currently on IR with a dislocated elbow but leads all defensive tackles with nine sacks in 12 games played.
The offensive line should determine Indy's success in Week 17. A win against the New York Giants is necessary for the Colts to stay in playoff contention if they're not eliminated before kickoff.
