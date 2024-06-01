Colts Michael Pittman Jr. a Top 'Triple Threat' in NFL
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most consistent performers at wide receiver in the NFL with Michael Pittman Jr. on the roster. Seemingly year after year, Pittman has improved as a pass-catcher while seeing constant rotations at the most important of positions in the league, the quarterback.
Since his rookie year in 2020, Pittman has been thrown to by Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Anthony Richardson, and Gardner Minshew. However, despite a gallery of field generals, he's grabbed an impressive 336 catches for 3,662 yards and 15 scores. Last season, Pittman had his first career year with 100+ catches (109) and set career highs in targets (156) and receiving yards (1,152).
Pro Football Focus recently featured a piece by Mason Cameron that details the top triple threats at receiver in the league today. Here's what Cameron had to say about the franchise star for Indianapolis.
Pittman continues to outpace his reputation as an underrated receiver through glowing metrics like this. Don’t sleep on a guy who can win in a multitude of ways at his size.- Sam Monson | Pro Football Focus
The standout Colts receiver clocked in above the 65th percentile both after the catch and in gaining open separation, respectable measures at 6-foot-4. But where Pittman really shines is in the rate at which he beats tight coverage. Pittman, with his play strength and leverage, ranks above the 82nd percentile in contested catch rate. His 53.6% contested catch rate ranked sixth among receivers with at least 20 contested targets in 2023.
Pittman has been buried from league-wide recognition due to the mediocre squads he's been a part of and the lack of consistency from the quarterback position throughout his short four years in the NFL. Now, with an offensive mind like Shane Steichen at the helm and a receiver's coach like Colts legend Reggie Wayne, Pittman has the chance to get to elite levels of production and potentially a Pro Bowl nomination.
Also, Pittman hasn't had a supporting cast of offensive weapons around him like he will in 2024. Fellow receivers Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell will be solid options around Pittman for Richardson to get the ball to, while Jonathan Taylor will command the backfield and provide serious firepower. Lastly, Indianapolis has an intriguing tight end group with notables like Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, and Will Mallory, who can give good options for the intermediate and short passing attack.
All these options will give Pittman more chances than he's had in his career to make impactful plays. While Pittman hasn't been a massive touchdown machine, he's been the model of consistency for Indy's passing attack and will continue to be the go-to option for any passer wearing a Colts uniform. The hope is that Pittman gets a strong and healthy Richardson to continue gelling with the rest of the Indy roster as a promising 2024 season lies just over the horizon in the Circle City.
