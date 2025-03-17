Colts Receivers in 'Not Ideal' Situation, Considered Offseason 'Losers'
The Indianapolis Colts have been known for their rushing attack over the past few seasons, thanks to Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson. Although Indy's receiving corps is often overlooked, a three-headed monster carries the Colts' passing offense.
Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs each crossed the 800-yard mark in the 2024 season, making the Colts the only team with three different receivers to reach that objective. To ensure success in 2025, repeating those numbers would be a huge boost for Shane Steichen's group.
If the Colts can finally get a full year out of Richardson, it might be possible for Pittman, Pierce, and Downs to hit that benchmark. If not, the offense might be in trouble.
CBS Sports analyst Jamey Eisenberg feels that Pittman and Downs could mean trouble during the 2025 fantasy football season with Richardson and Daniel Jones as the quarterback options.
"Last year, we went into the season knowing that if Anthony Richardson got hurt for the Colts, there would be a chance for increased Fantasy value for their receivers because of Joe Flacco," wrote Eisenberg. "This year, we don't have that parachute because of Daniel Jones as the quarterback alternate for Richardson... it's not an ideal scenario for the receivers."
Eisenberg feels that neither Richardson nor Jones could provide consistent success as the starter. The two have the worst passer ratings over the past two seasons, making it hard to see where the success would come from.
Richardson has yet to start 20 games at the professional level, and Jones has won just one playoff game after six years. The two have struggled with injuries and turnover issues, making it less likely that Colts receivers will find consistent success.
Downs and Pittman have both proven they can perform, no matter who's throwing the ball. In terms of fantasy football, Downs could be a better selection than Pittman because he's guaranteed to get some targets out of the slot every game.
Eisenberg thinks both receivers should be mid- to late-round picks, even though Pittman was regarded as a top-tier receiver last season. The Colts need consistent quarterback play next year to guarantee success for their best playmakers.
