Colts Might Fall Apart in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are nearing the end of training camp and their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers (Saturday, August 16th at Lucas Oil Stadium). This weekend, the highlight will be whether Anthony Richardson Sr. can stay on the field and showcase consistency under center.
However, when considering the entire team, multiple factors must be taken into account. R.J. White at CBS Sports details multiple points to 'fade' the Colts from succeeding at a high level in 2025.
Starting is the most obvious: what happens at quarterback between Richardson and Daniel Jones.
"The Colts have one of the lowest quarterback floors in the NFL in 2025. If neither Richardson nor Jones click for Steichen and Co., that unit may be one of the five worst groups in the league. Even with talent on the coaching staff and across the rest of the roster, bottom-five quarterback play is simply too much to overcome."
Richardson and Jones are coming off brutal seasons. Richardson was inaccurate (47.7 percent completed passes) and threw 12 picks paired with nine fumbles. As for Jones, he was 2-8 and only threw one more touchdown (eight) than interceptions (seven).
Whoever starts at quarterback either needs to take over the spot and maintain it, or if they're replaced, the next signal-caller up has to play well. White isn't wrong; if both QBs don't cut it, that might create a nightmare scenario of sorts.
Next is regarding two-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor. Last year, Taylor collected an impressive 1,431 rushing yards and 12 all-purpose touchdowns but still missed three games due to injury. For Indy's offense to operate at optimum levels, Taylor must be on the field.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"Taylor needs to stay healthy to take pressure off the passing game, but he's had just one fully healthy season in five NFL campaigns. The Colts also have a new-look offensive line that may not be able to handle a full season's worth of work."
Shane Steichen's offense will depend on a strong ground attack, given the athleticism of the quarterbacks and Taylor being in the backfield. As for the offensive line, Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, and Braden Smith are the constants. But center Tanor Bortolini and right guard Matt Goncalves are taking over full-time as starters after getting some exposure last year.
Without a competent O-Line, this offense will stall often. Tony Sparano Jr.'s group will be one to monitor after losing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency.
Lastly is the new defense under veteran coordinator Lou Anarumo. After Gus Bradley ran the defense for three years with underwhelming results, Indianapolis felt that Anarumo was the right man for the job.
"New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo comes from Cincinnati, and while he should be an improvement from Bradley running the Colts defense, his defenses were not very good over the last two years, which included finishing just 25th in scoring last season."
Anarumo's last few seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals weren't the best, but he also didn't have the greatest collection of talent, minus All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Regardless, his defense finished 21st in pass defense, 19th in run defense, and tied for 26th in points allowed (ESPN) during the 2024 campaign.
Indianapolis will rely on Anarumo's new scheme to elevate the defense from last year, where it allowed plenty of yards from opposing quarterbacks. If Anarumo can't hit the ground running in year one with Indianapolis, it could put more pressure on the offense in the midst of uncertainty at QB.
As White breaks down, there are several ways that Indianapolis can fall apart this year. Luckily, the Colts have talent peppered all over the roster. However, it comes down to what happens at quarterback and with the new defensive scheme.
Can the Colts overshoot eight or nine wins? If that is to happen, this team must operate like a well-oiled machine that wins consistently, rather than an average squad that struggles to achieve a playoff spot.
Recommended Articles