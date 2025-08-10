Colts' Shane Steichen Reveals QB Plan for Packers
The Indianapolis Colts finished their 12th training camp practice on Sunday, August 10th. This is just days after the team's first preseason game of the year against the Baltimore Ravens, where they fell 24-16.
The biggest storyline from that game wasn't the loss, but rather Anthony Richardson Sr.'s early exit from the contest due to a dislocated finger after taking a huge sack from Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo.
After such a quick exit, it allowed the fellow quarterback Daniel Jones to take over even more snaps than originally planned, which didn't bode well for Richardson in the race to start at quarterback for the offense.
With the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers this upcoming Saturday approaching, head coach Shane Steichen was asked about the plan for the quarterback rotation and how playing time would be divvied up between Richardson and Jones.
Here is a brief breakdown of what Steichen said.
-Daniel Jones will play the first few series.
-Anthony Richardson Sr. will finish the first half.
-Starters (offense/defense) will play about a quarter.
Given how Richardson only saw a minuscule number of snaps in the preseason opener, it's much-needed to get him as many reps as possible against the Packers on Saturday.
Richardson looked solid during 11-on-11s on Sunday, completing 11 of 17 pass attempts with a laser touchdown to Alec Pierce. Richardson showcased poise and swift movement in the pocket, sensing pressure well and not forcing unnecessary throws.
As for Jones, he struggled on the day, completing only seven of 14 attempts. However, Saturday's practice saw Richardson look rough, while Jones operated efficiently. This shows how close this quarterback competition has been, with both signal-callers trading good and bad days throughout training camp this year.
Saturday is an important game for each quarterback, but possibly more so for Richardson. Indianapolis wants to see what they have in their former fourth-overall pick, and they didn't have a chance to get that last Thursday.
The time for Steichen to decide on his next starting quarterback is quickly approaching, with just two preseason games remaining until the Colts host the Miami Dolphins on September 7th. This is possibly the most difficult decision of Steichen's career as an NFL coach, as his future might depend on who he selects to take the offensive reins.
It's just a preseason game on Saturday, but with what's riding on the starting quarterback situation, it's a critical contest. Jones will want to improve from Thursday's performance, while Richardson will look to stay on the field and put together a respectable game under center.
Indy kicks off against the Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 pm EST this Saturday, August 16th.