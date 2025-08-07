Colts Might Be Unsure of Starting QB if Battle is Close
The Indianapolis Colts have finally reached their first preseason game of the year, as they'll face off against the Baltimore Ravens tonight at 7pm EST. Most of the time, preseason games are considered boring or not worth watching. However, for the Colts, it's must-see TV.
There are several areas of the roster where competition is happening for playing time and starting spots, but nothing touches Anthony Richardson Sr. versus Daniel Jones at quarterback.
Shane Steichen announced that Richardson will start against the Ravens, and then it will be switched during the preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Regardless of who walks out to begin the games, these two must perform well during the preseason to have a shot at being the guy under center.
Pundits and analysts continue to be obsessed with discussing this QB competition, and that includes Chris Simms. On an episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned he dives into what the Colts might be looking for during this preseason.
There wasn't necessarily anything exceptional from this episode, but Simms did mention something regarding different scenarios with the Colts' situation at the most important position in football.
"You wanna play the best one...period. But if it's really razor-thin close, and you're not totally confident in either one to just go in there and take the bull by the horns and be the starter, but there's always been the talk, do you put the young guy out there and let him go and see if he can take the bull by the horns and become the starter? Or, do you let him be the savior? Let the other guy go, it's not working all that good with Daniel Jones, and now he (Richardson) can come in and be the savior."
I believe if the Colts see this quarterback competition with such little separation between the two, they'll opt to go with Richardson. Yes, Steichen and Chris Ballard's jobs might be on the line, but Jones wasn't their fourth-overall draft investment like Richardson.
Another point is that Jones hasn't outright become the undisputed leader of this battle, Richardson has put up enough solid performances during training camp that the next starter is still up for heated debate.
Today's preseason game will shed clarity on the situation. However, Indianapolis likely has it buried deep and away from the media that they'd prefer Richardson to show out to kick off the preseason and subsequently take over as the starter.
Richardson and Jones have so much riding on this season. Even though the Colts committed to Richardson even if he struggles this year, it will make deciding on his fifth-year option more difficult if he falls apart again.
We'll see what happens between these two field generals in what might be one of the most intriguing quarterback duels in recent NFL memory.
