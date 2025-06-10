Colts Players to Watch This Week at Mandatory Minicamp
The Indianapolis Colts begin their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, which will be the final time they'll be in action until they report to training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on July 22.
There are plenty of storylines to follow, but specifically which players should we be keeping an eye on this week?
QB Daniel Jones
With Anthony Richardson sidelined with his shoulder injury until some point in training camp, the Colts' quarterback battle is now Daniel Jones versus himself.
So far, in the two open OTA practices the media have seen, Jones was solid, stepping up in particular while Richardson was out last week. Jones was accurate, with good velocity on his short-intermediate throws over the middle, and he even uncorked a deep ball that Alec Pierce converted for a gain of roughly 40 yards during a two-minute drill, which Jones finished off two plays later with a short touchdown pass to AD Mitchell.
How will Jones perform for three straight days in front of the media, getting all of the first-team reps?
TE Tyler Warren
Warren was the most glaring positive for the Colts during rookie minicamp, and then he followed it up with the veterans by being involved early and often during OTAs, earning numerous looks from Richardson and Jones.
Warren's ability to affect the middle of the field is something the Colts were starved for before drafting him, and now they appear to have it, as he can create separation and then pick up yards after the catch.
IOL Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves
The two newcomers to the starting offensive line get the unenviable task of lining up against DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, day after day over the summer. However, there isn't much better on-the-job training these guys could get, considering Buckner's unique blend of size, length, and quickness, paired with Stewart's brute strength.
It's tough to tell how offensive linemen are truly doing in these practice settings, but if they're consistently losing, that will show up.
DE Laiatu Latu
The Colts have a decent group of pass rushers, especially with the return of Samson Ebukam from injury and the addition of JT Tuimoloau in the draft. However, they lack a true No. 1 edge rusher, and that's what they drafted Laiatu Latu last year to become.
Latu had a solid debut season, with four sacks and three forced fumbles. However, he learned that his agility and deep pass-rush repertoire weren't enough to dominate in year one. If Latu can prove to be a bit stronger at handling getting off blocks, he could be in for a big encore in 2025. He'll get great work, competing against one of the best unsung tackles in the NFL in Bernhard Raimann.
CB Justin Walley
I don't think there's been a player this offseason whose name I've heard come out of Colts personnel's mouths unsolicited more than Justin Walley. The team has raved about his instincts, toughness, mental makeup, and playmaking ability. A few years ago, then-seventh-round pick Jaylon Jones had a huge offseason and it led to him becoming a starter. I was initially apprehensive about the role Walley would have as a rookie, but I'm not so sure they don't find a way to make him a full-time player at some point in the season.
Horseshoe Huddle will be on the ground, reporting live from the Colts facility throughout minicamp, so stay tuned in for all the action!