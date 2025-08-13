Colts May Miss Key Dolphins Defender for Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the end of training camp, with their second preseason game ahead on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. While this preseason means more than most from the past, everyone is ready at this point for the Colts to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
One big development is the injury sustained by the Dolphins pass rusher Chop Robinson. The second-year talent was carted off the field during a joint practice with the Detroit Lions. Initially, there was worry that it was a critical setback, but Robinson confirmed it's 'nothing serious.'
Despite Robinson stating it's not serious, that doesn't mean the setback won't keep him out for a while. 'Serious' can mean many things, so stating it's not a massive injury doesn't indicate when he'll be back to action by the time he faces Indy.
Regardless, if Robinson does play, the Colts must be ready for a very promising talent who had a solid rookie year in 2024. Robinson logged 6.0 sacks, 26 tackles, 14 QB hits, eight tackles for loss, and four pass deflections.
Robinson also had an impressive amount of pressure on opposing passers, notching 56 (19th out of 211 eligible defensive ends), and a 78.7 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.
The Colts have a lot riding on their Week 1 home opener against the Dolphins. For starters, Indianapolis hasn't won a season-opener since 2013. That is a streak that Shane Steichen & Co. desperately want to end.
Second, it's the Ring of Honor induction for the Colts' late owner, Jim Irsay. If there was ever a time for the Colts to get a much-needed victory in Week 1, it's in 2025. It also is a game with more importance since the Dolphins are an AFC contender, the same conference as the Colts, which could have playoff implications down the line.
If Robinson suits up, it's on names like Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith to keep him away from the next starting quarterback. Last year, when Robinson suited up against the Colts, he put up only two tackles and was generally held in check.
The Colts are nearing meaningful games, with their matchup against the Dolphins set to kick off at 1 pm EST on Sunday, September 7th. Expect Steichen to have his team as prepared as possible to start a critical year with a big victory.