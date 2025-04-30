Colts Get Mixed Reviews on 2025 Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are finished with their 2025 draft and walked away with plenty of talent to shore up several spots on the roster, with tight end being the most prominent. After taking Penn State's Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick, the Colts were able to stack seven more picks.
As expected, many want to grade each team's selections, and the Colts aren't excluded from this. The Ringer (C+), CBS Sports (B-), ESPN (B), Bleacher Report (B+), and NFL.com (A), each had their takes. Whatever grade Indianapolis is given isn't necessarily important; they addressed several positions of need.
Below are Indy's draft picks by round, number of pick, and position.
-Round 1, #14 | Tyler Warren, Tight End
-Round 2, #45 | J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive End
-Round 3, #80 | Justin Walley, Cornerback
-Round 4, #127 | Jalen Travis, Offensive Tackle
-Round 5, #151 | DJ Giddens, Running Back
-Round 6, #189 | Riley Leonard, Quarterback
-Round 6, #190 (Trade back with Los Angeles Rams) | Tim Smith, Defensive Tackle
-Round 7, #232 | Hunter Wohler, Linebacker/Safety
Given the picks, Indy technically addressed every positional need. While they might still want to do some damage in free agency to shore up more depth, they had a successful draft that general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen should be proud of.
After a disappointing 8-9 finish to last year without playoffs for another year (last trip was 2020), it was apparent that Indianapolis needed three things: solid draft picks, a new defensive coordinator, and competition for quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Now, Indianapolis can say they've checked off all three of these boxes.
The next step is preparing for the 2025 season, and without a doubt, all eyes will be on Richardson and Daniel Jones battling it out to start under center. New weapon, Warren needs a better quarterback presence than Richardson gave Indy last year.
The third-year signal caller was abysmal as a passer, dipping under 50 percent passing and turning the ball over far too often. On the flipside, Jones was ditched by the New York Giants to hold a clipboard for the Minnesota Vikings after making absurd money as the franchise QB in the Meadowlands.
If Warren is to hit the ground running as a rookie, the quarterback must be better, regardless of if its Richardson or Jones under center.
The draft is over, and the Colts have plenty of new talent, but the pressure is on for names like Ballard, Steichen, and Richardson to win and get to the playoffs. Expect names like Warren, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Justin Walley to have potential immediate impacts, while the other five will be valuable depth pieces.
However, anything can happen in the NFL, and any player is one injury away from being thrown into the starting fray. We'll see what happens as the Colts embark on their 2025 offseason with aspirations to build a playoff-contending squad.
