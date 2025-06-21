Colts Must Avoid Collapse at Quarterback
Patience has run out for Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts after a second-straight mediocre year, finishing 8-9. But the biggest reason for this is the lack of consistency at quarterback and Anthony Richardson taking big strides backwards in year two.
Richardson has lost his grip on the starting gig and must take the reins by winning the quarterback duel with Daniel Jones. It's become nearly routine to discuss this battle to start under center and what may lie ahead for Richardson.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated believes the Richardson, QB story in Indy is an 'ugly' situation.
"Then there are the Colts, who have third-year man Anthony Richardson and veteran Daniel Jones coming in on a one-year deal. With coach Shane Steichen also in his third year, patience is undoubtedly running short on many fronts. Last year, Richardson completed 47.7% of his pass attempts, threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (8), and pulled himself from a game because he was tired."
Verderame voices what many have discussed: Richardson isn't panning out, and the alarm bell is close to being rung. While he's incredibly young (23), he's played two seasons already and only has 15 games to his name. This isn't just concerning because of the numerous injuries; he also desperately needs experience.
Richardson was a raw prospect when the Colts took him fourth overall in 2023, and he still looks that way. It's not encouraging that Richardson's rookie year looked crisper than his sophomore campaign. Now Jones is in the picture and has advantages through multiple avenues.
Jones is more experienced, has playoff success, and is a more accurate quarterback. While Jones has a brutal 24-44-1 career win-loss-draw record, the New York Giants were hapless in supplying him with consistent offensive help minus running back Saquon Barkley.
Jones is mobile enough to operate Steichen's offense, with the head coach proclaiming the veteran QB is 'doing a hell of a job' through the Colts' offseason workouts so far.
While Jones is taking the starter reps and can help the offense run more efficiently, Steichen's approach is best when Richardson is on point. While Richardson wasn't good in 2024, he had a Week 11 performance against the New York Jets where the brightness of his talent shone.
That was Richardson's best game by far, completing 20/30 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown toss. Richardson also did damage on the ground, rushing for 32 yards on 10 attempts and a pair of touchdowns. Altogether, Richardson accounted for 304 all-purpose yards and scores.
The bad side is that Richardson didn't eclipse 50 percent with his passes in games where he didn't get hurt mid-contest. If this continues for Richardson, his starting days are over in Indianapolis, and the Colts don't want anything but this to work out with the former Florida Gators field general.
If the Colts want success this year, it rides on the quarterback spot. Richardson has incredible pressure not to bust, while Jones has to win the job or he may be a career backup. Either way, if the next starter can't do it, this squad may fall into another year of disappointment and no playoffs.
