Colts' Ideal First Two Draft Picks to Form Dream-Achieving Defense
The Indianapolis Colts have made some significant moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, adding starting defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum, as well as rotational defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.
They've gone from a bad defense to one that's hopefully average, at minimum. But what can take them up a notch to a defense that opponents actually have to worry about?
Recently, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter came up with each team's ideal first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he gave the Colts two impact defenders:
Round 1: No. 14 overall: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Round 2: No. 45 overall: Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon
Campbell's ability to defend the run, move in coverage and rush the passer bolsters the team's linebacker corps after the departure of E.J. Speed. Burch's 6-4, 279-pound frame makes up for the loss of Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, as well; these selections would give Indy two players who could help make the Colts defense the “all-time unit” leading tackler Zaire Franklin desires. Look for the team to get value in the third or fourth round at two dire positions of need: tight end and interior offensive line.
There are a few ideal picks for the Colts in the first round of the draft, and Campbell is certainly one of them. He's the top off-ball linebacker in the draft, but he's a three-down player in every sense of the word.
Campbell plays with awareness, confidence, determination, and violence against the run, and he's explosive and athletic enough to shoot through crowded gaps and get to the ball. On passing downs, he's great at rushing the passer and moving around in coverage to put himself in the right place.
Burch is a stoutly built defensive end who fits well into what coordinator Lou Anarumo normally likes in the position. He's 6'4", 279, with 33" arms. He has solid play strength against the run and doesn't get pushed around, but he still has a lot of room to grow there. As a pass rusher, he shows determination and energy. He's starting to scratch the surface of his potential, registering 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and 5 pass breakups in 2024 despite missing four games with injury.
Adding Campbell to the middle of the Colts' defense gives them a direct replacement for E.J. Speed while upgrading in just about every key area they would want their WILL linebacker to perform. It also allows Anarumo the flexibility to use Campbell, Zaire Franklin, and Jaylon Carlies in creative ways in certain situations. Burch would be the replacement for Dayo Odeyingbo and could be a bigger contributor in 2026 when the current contracts for Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis expire.