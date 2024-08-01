NFL Media Giant on Colts Richardson-Taylor Combo: A 'Problem' in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most unique field generals in the NFL with second-year starter Anthony Richardson. While last season was a letdown from an injury standpoint (played only four games due to an AC joint sprain), Richardson still showcased innate abilities to make big plays and make defenses hurt in both the run and pass attacks.
On an episode of the renowned Rich Eisen Show, Rich Eisen dives into his thoughts on Richardson when healthy, Shane Steichen's offensive play-calling, and the threat of Jonathan Taylor in the Colts backfield.
"Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor meeting at the mesh point, 'who's got it?', and by the time you figure it out, whoever has it creates a big problem for you."- Rich Eisen | The Rich Eisen Show
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In the modern NFL, it's vital to have a quarterback who can at least move with their legs to some degree. The days of the stand-still and fire-away pocket passer are gone. However, Richardson isn't just a QB who can move at a good pace and mildly threaten a defense. He's also a dynamic runner who can and will destroy a gameplan if given the chance. Adding a running back like former All-Pro Taylor makes Steichen's approach potentially more volatile for defenses.
Eisen then discusses Steichen and his time with the Philadelphia Eagles as the offensive coordinator during the 2022 season. That was the performance that, not only landed Steichen the Indy head coaching job, but enticed Chris Ballard to pursue Richardson given what Steichen accomplished with Jalen Hurts.
"Steichen is the guy who did all that with Jalen Hurts in their (Philadelphia Eagles) Super Bowl season."- Rich Eisen | The Rich Eisen Show
Steichen can open up the entire playbook with a quarterback-running back combination like Richardson and Taylor. The receiving opportunities also open up immensely. Players like superstar Michael Pittman Jr. can feast with their level of experience, while underneath threats like Josh Downs can exploit quick-win situations and get yards after the catch. While Adonai Mitchell is a rookie, there is still a chance he is the most explosive of any receiver on the roster. All of this weaponry in the passing game immensely benefits Richardson.
To finish, Eisen mentioned the Richardson - Taylor combination could be a factor in deciding which team leads the competitive AFC South division in 2024.
"That's an interesting wrinkle to the AFC South."- Rich Eisen | The Rich Eisen Show
If both Richardson and Taylor can remain standing all season long, the Colts have a chance to shine and take out rival competition like the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Also, outside divisional contests like the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets demand Richardson and Taylor to be on the field, or Indy may not be as competitive against QBs like Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. We'll see what develops as the 2024 training camp rolls along at Grand Park in Westfield.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.