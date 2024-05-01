NFL.com Places Colts Unfavorably in Latest Power Rankings
With the NFL Draft over, all 32 franchises are preparing for off-season workouts, the continuation of free agency, and evaluating all talent to cut down the roster before the regular season. The Indianapolis Colts can begin this process knowing they had a solid draft and addressed several positions needing talent.
However, in NFL.com’s latest power ranking from Eric Edholm, the Colts don’t have a glamorous position, even falling to the bottom tier of the league despite great selections in the NFL Draft. For Indianapolis, Edholm slots them at the 22nd spot.
I thought the Colts would go with a playmaker or corner in Round 1. Instead, it was pass rusher Laiatu Latu, who was Chris Ballard’s second-biggest first-round gamble. (No. 1 is Anthony Richardson in 2023.) And I gotta say, I like this side of Ballard. Even second-rounder Adonai Mitchell carries risk -- or does he? Ballard went on a heater when the subject of Mitchell, a top-40 talent who slid a bit, and so-called “character concerns” came up. In short, Ballard vociferously defended Mitchell’s character, which had to sound good if you’re a Colts backer -- or if you’re Mitchell. I wasn’t the biggest Matt Goncalves fan, but Lance Zierlein gave him a solid grade, and Lance has forgotten more about OL play than I’ll ever know. Everything else the Colts did in the draft made sense, even if waiting to take a corner was tough. Indy added a little juice this weekend.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis isn't being taken seriously with the 22nd overall ranking here. Also, it’s a bit of a stretch that the team is this far back, especially considering they barely lost anything in free agency outside of running back Zack Moss to the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Las Vegas Raiders.
While Moss was a stud when called upon, Jonathan Taylor is far more complete, and Indy has believed in both backups Evan Hull and Trey Sermon to produce. As for Minshew, he played well, but Shane Steichen is just fine with newly acquired backup veteran Joe Flacco.
Not to mention, Indianapolis added a potential game-changing edge rusher in Laiatu Latu and a legitimate playmaker in Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell. With Latu joining a front that consists of notable players like DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo, Charlie Partridge has the potential to have a field day coaching that group.
As for Mitchell, the Colts needed a player like him for the receivers and quarterback Anthony Richardson. While Mitchell is a bit more raw with one big year of production at Texas, he still displayed the qualities of a route-running technician with incredible hands. If wideout coach Reggie Wayne can mold Mitchell, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce will benefit greatly.
At the end of it all, power rankings are difficult to place, especially outside the top 10 teams. However, the Colts deserve more respect here. They are coming off of losing a backup running back and quarterback in free agency and nothing much more than that. With how many pieces the team is retaining, mixed with the potential of the nine draft picks, the Colts should be around the middle of the pack.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.