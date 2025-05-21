Colts' Nick Cross Set to Build on Breakout Season
After two seasons on the bench in a mostly special teams role, the Indianapolis Colts finally put their faith in safety Nick Cross last season. The former third-round pick rewarded that faith with a solid season of play, and the 23-year-old has the potential to take an even bigger step forward this upcoming season under Lou Anarumo.
Cross' time in the NFL has been up-and-down to say the least, as he saw just over 400 defensive snaps in his first two seasons of play. His first start came in his first career game back in 2022, but he was quickly replaced by veteran Rodney McLeod for the remainder of the season. He had to fight and claw his way back into the starting lineup and finally took over the starting strong safety role in 2024.
Cross churned out a productive season in his first full year as a starter, notching 140 total tackles, 39 stops, two pass breakups, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. Statistically, this is about as good as it gets for a strong safety, but there is even another step that this young player can take in a new system. The sky is still the limit for a player with his athletic upside, and the Colts are on the verge of unlocking what Cross can truly become.
Positives
Run Defense
Cross was a fantastic run defender this past season, particularly when he came down into the box around the line of scrimmage. In the Colts' nickel sets, Cross would serve as the weak side linebacker filling on the backside of the formation. He showcased outstanding physicality and speed from this position, and his tackling consistency was among the best on the team.
This is arguably the most important trait when projecting Cross into the Colts' new defensive system. Anarumo almost exclusively lives in nickel/dime personnel groupings, so it's vital to have a strong safety that is capable of surviving the physicality of the box. Cross shined in this regard last year and his ability will allow Anarumo to stay true to his tendencies with the Colts.
In a year where the Colts struggled mightily to defend the run, Cross was a notable bright spot on a weak defense in this regard.
Tackling Consistency
The Colts were one of the worst tackling teams in the NFL last season, as multiple players had missed tackle rates over 20%. This was especially problematic in Gus Bradley's defense, with his entire philosophy being built around forcing underneath throws and rallying to the football to limit yards after the catch. Luckily, Cross was pretty stout in this regard.
Cross posted a 10.8% missed tackle rate last season, which was good for number five on the Colts' defense. He had the lowest missed tackle rate among all defenders with at least 50 tackles, and he consistently finished off plays where the ball was completed in front of him. He excelled at stuffing screen passes and underneath routes and truly complemented what Bradley wanted this defense to accomplish on passing downs.
Coverage Flashes
Cross primarily shined as a run defender this past season, but several moments on film caught my eye in coverage. He was particularly strong in man coverage, as his size and speed make him a difficult player to beat in a foot race down the field. His zone eyes have also improved a good bit, and he has developed a good feel in the box as an underneath hook zone defender.
It would still be a stretch to call Cross an elite coverage player, but there is enough on film to be optimistic about his trajectory. He can be an awesome box defender in zone coverage with the speed and explosiveness to take away options in man coverage. That is a valuable asset for any defense, but especially for the one that Anarumo is likely to deploy next season.
Playmaking Ability
The Colts' defense regressed big time from 2023 to 2024 in its ability to take the ball away. Several players had down seasons in this regard, and it led to the overall unit struggling even more this past season. In a year that the Colts couldn't take the ball away, Cross emerged as a player capable of making big plays. He ranked second on the team (behind only Zaire Franklin) in takeaways this past season.
The major aspect is that these are high-level football plays. These interceptions aren't bad overthrows where Cross happens to be in the right place at the right time, these are outstanding breaks on the football that he's finishing with outstanding catches. The deep interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars showcased great ball tracking and positioning to come away with a pick.
If Cross is capable of making even more plays like these going forward, he will find himself in the Pro Bowl discussion before too long.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Negatives
Miscommunications
Cross seemingly did everything well last season. The biggest point of emphasis this offseason is just to clean up the minor mistakes and make his game a bit more crisp. The high-level flashes were outstanding, and he generally played at a high floor, but there were a few low points last year that soured an otherwise strong season. These miscues were mainly a result of poor miscommunication rather than poor ability, so there is room to clean it up going into next year.
Pro Football Focus charted Cross as allowing six touchdowns in coverage last season, which ranked second-worst on the Colts. Most of these touchdowns came off of poor communication in the red zone, leading to walk-in scores that were relatively uncontested. Cross needs to clean this up to hit his potential with the Colts. A player can be perfect 99% of the time, but these types of plays simply can't happen on winning football teams.
Ball Skills
The other area of growth needed in Cross' game is simply separating man from ball in the pass game. Cross generally played in position last season and made plays tough for opponents, but he struggled to force incomplete passes when targeted. According to PFF, Cross had a 3% forced incompletion rate last season, ranking 62nd out of 64 starting safeties.
Hopefully, with more time and reps on the field, Cross will become more adept at locating the ball when in phase and make plays in the passing game. The high-level flashes are there, he just needs to be more consistent at forcing incomplete passes. That is really the next biggest step he can take as a player in 2025.
The Bottom Line
Cross was one of the Colts' best overall defenders last season and was arguably the most consistent player on that side of the ball. He is an awesome run defender who is a consistent tackler with strong flashes in the passing game. He has the explosiveness and the size to be a force defender in this league, and his flashes as a playmaker give him legit Pro Bowl potential in the right scheme.
The next step for Cross is simply cleaning up his process and how he operates. If he can be a bit more consistent in the red zone and show more growth in pass coverage, he can be a legit top 10 strong safety in the NFL. He is very similar to former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, a player who thrived under Anarumo for six years in Miami.
Overall, I'm very high on Cross and his potential. At just 23 years old, he has shown the ability to be a legit playmaker in this league and a force player in run defense. If he keeps growing as he has been in the league, nothing will stop him from being a legitimate player in the NFL. He is one of the Colts' best defensive players, and he should thrive under Anarumo.
Recommended Articles