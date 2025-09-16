Colts' Nick Cross Impresses in Huge Victory Over Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts' defense had a rough showing in week two, as veteran play-caller Sean Payton mercilessly attacked the weak points of the shorthanded defense.
Down both Charvarius Ward and Laiatu Latu, the Colts looked overmatched for most of the day. The lone bright spot on defense was fourth-year safety Nick Cross.
Cross has had quite the journey in the NFL. The Colts traded up to select him in the 2022 draft (ironically the trade happened with the Broncos) and it took him until the start of his third season to take hold of a starting role.
He broke out in a big way with that opportunity, finishing last season with 146 tackles, five pass break-ups, and three interceptions. Now, alongside Camryn Bynum, Cross hopes to round out one of the better safety duos in football.
The Colts had their hands full with Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense in week two, but Cross stepped up to the challenge in a big way. Pro Football Focus graded him out as the top defender in the game, with an elite 87.5 defensive grade. He logged six tackles, five stops, and a pass break-up in 59 defensive snaps on Sunday. He was a shining light in an overall dim defensive performance for the Colts.
Cross Leading the Way
Cross emerged as one of the Colts' best tacklers last season, both in terms of consistency and in volume. He is a physical player from his strong safety position and he knows how to get ball carriers to the ground in the open field.
He cleans up a lot of the mess in front of him, and his run fits are usually strong when he mixes it up in the run game.
Late in the first half, he made this impressive open field tackle on Troy Franklin to keep him in bounds and keep the clock rolling.
This is far from the most impressive play from Cross in this game, but it goes to show how far he's come as an open-field tackler in his time with the team. He's so fundamentally sound in this area.
In run defense, Cross may be the second most impactful defender past the first level (only behind Kenny Moore II). He's aggressive and confident in his run fits, and he plays the run better than most linebackers around the league.
He brings the necessary edge and energy that is needed to be a strong run defender from his safety position.
This tackle on the sweep play to his side is a thing of beauty. He scrapes across the face of two blockers in the open field and then lunges forward for the tackle for a loss.
Not only does he trust his run fit on the play, but he also maintains outside leverage to protect the running back from having a lane to the edge. Picture perfect rep from Cross, and he comes away with the big stop.
His best play of the game came on the pass play immediately after. The Broncos were backed up in third and long and had been moving the ball with ease all game up to this point.
Lou Anarumo dialed up a man coverage look, and the Broncos wanted to isolate Evan Engram with Cross with a natural pick play to that side.
Cross effortlessly works over top of the intended rub route and beats Engram to the spot, forcing the incomplete pass on the play.
This play was one of the sparks the Colts needed in the second half, as the defense pitched a shutout from this point forward in the game. This was one of only three times the Broncos punted in the ball game, so it's safe to say that this was a big play for the defense.
The Bottom Line
Colts' safety Cross has found his rhythm as a player in this league. He is a fast and aggressive strong safety that boasts a well-rounded skillset for his position. He is a perfect pair alongside Bynum, and the two have arguably been the Colts' best players through two weeks this season.
Cross is in a contract year, so these types of performances are vital for him to maximize his potential in the offseason market. Hopefully, the Colts are able to lock him down long-term before it ever comes to that. The 24-year-old safety is on an upward trajectory, and the Colts should reap the benefits of his growth.