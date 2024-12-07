Colts' Nick Cross Named with NFL Great
Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross has had a breakout season in 2024. He's second in the NFL in tackles with 125 behind teammate, linebacker Zaire Franklin (135). On the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Cross was notified that he's approaching a Hall of Fame record from none other than former Denver Broncos safety, Steve Atwater.
Adams said: "With four games to play, you have 48 tackles to catch up with Hall of Famer Steve Atwater for the most ever by a safety Nick?" Cross replied by discussing the honor of being named with such a legend, "I know Steve Atwater is one of the best to ever play the game. To be mentioned in a conversation like that is truly honoring."
Cross faced criticism heading into year three after the first two seasons, which were less than ideal for the former third-rounder. However, he's erupted for a mountain of tackles (five for loss), 1.0 sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble forced.
For the record, Atwater notched an insane 173 tackles in 1990 for the Broncos. He'd go on to pile up eight Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pros, and two Super Bowls. But it didn't end there, as Adams mentioned what can still happen even if Cross doesn't hit 173+ for the all-time safety record for most tackles in a season.
Adams said: "Even if you don't catch Atwater, you're on track to become the first safety with 150+ tackles since Pat Tillman in 2000."
That year, with the Arizona Cardinals, the great Pat Tillman logged 155 tackles (four for loss), 1.5 sacks, nine passes defended, two fumbles forced/recovered, and an interception. To be put in the same conversation as players like Atwater and Tillman should make the Colts brass feel confident in their draft investment in Cross.
With only four critical games remaining, Cross and the rest of Indy's defense must be better than they have at any point in 2024. With every contest being a 'must-win' to keep playoff hopes alive, we'll see if Cross can obtain the NFL's all-time tackle record for safety as 2024 draws to an end.
