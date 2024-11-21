Analysts Have No Faith in Colts Against Lions
The Indianapolis Colts are still in the playoff race sitting at a 5-6 record. However, they draw the unenviable task of trying to stop the juggernaut Detroit Lions (9-1) on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. While it's easy to understand why Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson's squad is the underdog against the Lions, there are likely still analysts/pundits who believe Indy has a Hail Mary chance at an upset. However, Bleacher Report does not.
In their recent article detailing week 12 score predictions, the seven experts unanimously voted for the Lions to win against Indianapolis - the final average score projection is the Lions 30, Colts 20.
Anthony Richardson helped lead the Colts to victory over the New York Jets, but they allowed Gang Green's discombobulated offense to score a season-high 27 points. If the Jets, who are now in complete disarray, had their best scoring output against the Colts, the Lions may feast on another below-average defense.- Bleacher Report NFL Staff
The Lions will be incredibly difficult to stop, especially on offense. Lions QB Jared Goff is playing arguably the best of his career behind a stout Detroit offensive line and serious run game (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery). Goff also has a top-level receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, to handle volume targets, while Jameson Williams takes the top off of opposing defensive coverage. Lastly, there's tight end Sam LaPorta, who can do plenty of damage as a reliable target.
Indianapolis must finish drives with touchdowns as many times as possible to have a chance. While the Colts squeezed out a victory against the New York Jets with 2 fumbles from Richardson, that can't happen against the Lions. The Colts must set a heavy dose for running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Josh Downs to help set up the rest of Steichen's offense for Richardson. Detroit is a mountain to climb, but the way to beat them is with long, sustained drives that end with touchdowns.
Indianapolis might have faced the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills in week 10 but have a bigger challenge in Goff and the Lions. Not many are looking Indy's way to get a win at home this Sunday, especially Bleacher Report's analysts on this matter. However, if Richardson can build off that week 11 performance and take care of the football, there is a chance he might come out on top of what will likely be a shootout.
