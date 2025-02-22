CBS Sports Not Impressed with Colts' 2024 Campaign
With all regards, the Indianapolis Colts' 2024 season can be classified as a swing and a miss. The team missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season and had a record of 8-9.
There were a lot of expectations heading into year two of head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson, but the team fell short and wasn't efficient on any side of the football.
This is why Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports blasts the Colts with a brutally bad grade about their 2024 season.
Ultimately, the Colts' D grade is accurate and reflective of the dysfunction the team displayed last year even though their record wasn't awful.
Indianapolis' season was largely defined by Anthony Richardson's controversial benching and continued struggles. The 2023 first-round pick went 6-5 as the Colts' starter in 2024 despite completing just 47.7% of his throws and having more interceptions (12) than touchdown passes (eight).- Bryan DeArdo | CBS Sports
DeArdo mentions some of the struggles came from Richardson's inaccuracies and lack of ball security. Richardson's 47.7 completion percentage and twelve interceptions doomed drives, he also coughed up the ball with nine fumbles.
Richardson has been heavily criticized for such a rough season after showing promise in his rookie year before sustaining a season-ending AC joint sprain. Needless to say, Richardson can only go up from there and is working hard to adjust this trend.
However, the Colts' bad campaign isn't all Richardson's fault. Other areas of the offense lacked, specifically some of Steichen's calls and the tight end position, the latter of which failed to provide much help as receivers.
Lastly, Gus Bradley's defense was simply bad. They finished 29th in total yards allowed (361.2 per game) and 26th in passing yards (229.4 per game). The struggles of the stop troops can be highlighted by their performance against teams like the New England Patriots and New York Giants.
These are a duo of teams that had major issues with their offenses yet lit up Indy's defense without much resistance in 2024. Ultimately, this D grade given by DeArdo is a team effort, not the fault of any one player, including Richardson.
The Colts need to push for more in 2025, especially since multiple jobs are probably on the line. Indianapolis' front office has a lot of work ahead to hit the ground running and add to a roster needing an infusion of new talent.
Chris Ballard's operation during free agency and the draft might define how this franchise looks going forward. We'll have to see his plan, as his seat isn't as comfortable as it used to be heading into 2025.
