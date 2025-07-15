Insider Reveals Colts Not Only Ones 'Who Really Liked Daniel Jones'
On the surface, this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts just needed a quarterback in free agency to push Anthony Richardson for a starting spot. However, Daniel Jones is not just an insurance policy to the Colts. He's being given a legitimate opportunity to be the starting quarterback.
"It's an opportunity to come in and compete," Jones said in March after signing with the Colts. "I'm looking forward to that. I think I've had a lot of fun, a lot of respect for Anthony, watching him. I think he's certainly a talented young player, and I think the competition aspect of it brings out the best in everybody. I think we're both interested in helping this team win games and whatever we can do to help that happen."
While the Colts are still bullish on Richardson, they're being realistic about the lack of stability regarding him as the starter. He's missed 17 games over the last two years due to injury, and he was briefly benched for two games last year when the Colts noticed he was "drowning" on the field.
When free agency began in early March, the Colts already had their sights set on Jones and quickly locked him into a one-year deal worth $14.45 million, potentially up to more than $17 million with incentives. It was the third-biggest per-year contract awarded to a quarterback in free agency this offseason, trailing only Sam Darnold ($33.5 million with the Seattle Seahawks) and Justin Fields ($20 million with the New York Jets).
While the situation in the quarterback room alone is advantageous for Jones, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter advises not to overlook the money given to Jones as an indicator of the Colts' plans.
"In many cases, it's worth following the money," Schefter said on a recent episode of ESPN's 'NFL Live.' "The Indianapolis Colts are paying Daniel Jones more this year than the Pittsburgh Steelers are paying Aaron Rodgers. So, there is certainly some sense of expectation that at some point this season, maybe sooner rather than later, depending on how Anthony Richardson is recovering, we're gonna see Daniel Jones out there at some point."
The Colts also had to "pay to play" for Jones, so to speak, making sure their bid for him was competitive enough against other teams interested in landing the veteran quarterback. Reports indicated that the Minnesota Vikings wanted Jones back badly and even offered more money than the Colts, but he ultimately chose the situation and opportunity in Indianapolis.
"There were teams around the league that had a need at the quarterback position, or potentially, that really liked Daniel Jones," Schefter said. "The Colts were not the only ones. There was more interest in Daniel Jones out there than people realize."
The Colts report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN on July 22 for training camp. Jones and Richardson will resume the competition to become the team's starting quarterback then.