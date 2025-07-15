Colts Insider Gives Positive Update On Anthony Richardson
Whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, the Indianapolis Colts still don't know who their starting quarterback will be in 2025.
The team planned to pit the two in a competition for the starting role when the Colts signed Jones in March. However, the battle briefly went off the tracks this spring when Richardson's previous right shoulder injury flared up, knocking him out of the final two weeks of the offseason program.
Despite the hiccup, there is reportedly good news, as ESPN Colts reporter Stephen Holder said he expects Richardson to be ready for the start of training camp when the team reports to Grand Park Sports Campus on July 22.
On an appearance on ESPN's "NFL Live," Holder discussed the Colts' quarterback competition at large, but gave a brief positive glimpse into where Richardson is in his recovery from his injury.
"The good news here, Anthony Richardson's shoulder, everything I've heard indicates that's gonna be good going into training camp," Holder said. "I've seen video of him throwing the football. He looks strong there, but he has to, I think, overcome the concept and the narrative that he is consistently hurt."
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has previously stated that the winner of the quarterback competition will be determined by who is the most consistent and whoever gives the team the best chance to win.
So far, Jones has done a solid job of moving the offense during the open practices that the media have observed.
Richardson could feasibly hit the ground running in camp and regain the lost ground in the competition. However, time is the only thing that can prove he can stay healthy. In his two seasons, he has missed 17 out of a possible 34 games due to injuries to his shoulder, hip, back, and a concussion.