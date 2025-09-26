Newly signed #Colts CB Mike Hilton compares himself to the player he’s expected to fill in for, Kenny Moore II:



“I think we’re very similar...We’ve been probably the top 2 nickels of the last 5-6 years. We imitate eachother’s game and have picked eachother’s brains.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/pdFA9DLFJG