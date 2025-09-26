Numbers Reveal Where Colts Have Advantages vs. Rams
The tallest task of the year thus far is here for Shane Steichen's undefeated Indianapolis Colts as they head West to take on the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams. The Colts haven't notched a win over the Rams since 2009, the same season the team was last undefeated this far into the season.
While sample sizes remain small, these two teams' identities for the season continue to take shape as we take a look at where the Colts will need to capitalize in order to complete a perfect September.
The Rams enter Week 4 coming off arguably the most brutal loss any team has taken in the NFL this season. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis blocked Rams' kicker Joshua Karty's game-winning field goal attempt before taking the loose football 61 yards for a touchdown, capping off a 33-26 victory over the previously undefeated Rams. Los Angeles had led 26-7 in the third quarter at one point before allowing 26 unanswered to lose the game.
Indianapolis enters the game on a significantly higher note, touting an undefeated record for the first time in 16 seasons while leading the league in average margin of victory at a whopping +15.7. The team earned its first divisional win of the year last week in a 41-20 trouncing of the Tennessee Titans thanks to a hat trick of touchdowns by current Offensive Player of the Year favorite Jonathan Taylor.
Both the Rams and Colts have seen impressive offensive outings to start the year, with Indianapolis averaging 34.3 points per game, good for second-best in the NFL, and Los Angeles averaging 24.3 points per game, the 11th most in football.
A low-scoring 14-9 victory over the Houston Texans dampens what otherwise has been an impressive start for the Matthew Stafford-led offense, posting a total of 59 points in their last two weeks of play. This still doesn't top Indy's last two offensive outings, which totaled 70 points.
Indianapolis is also averaging the second most yards per game across the league at 418.7, undeniably aided by a lack of punting altogether until Rigoberto Sanchez finally saw the field for the team last week for the first (and only) time this season. Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn't have his team far behind, as their 363.7 yards per game are good for the fifth most in the NFL.
The teams deviate when it comes to how long each team possesses the ball each week. The Colts rank third in the NFL at an average possession time of 33:10 per game. The Rams' average of 29:17 comes in at 20th.
Los Angeles only had the ball for 11:34 in the second half against Philadelphia, with the team's only scoring drive coming off a fumble to open the period. The Rams' offense is more than capable of finding the end zone, but the Colts' run game will likely look to milk the clock as much as possible.
The key to the game for Indianapolis will be generating pressure on 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford. According to Pro Football Focus, the Rams' offensive line ranks dead last in the league in pass blocking grade this year. Sitting at 37.4, the team is one of only five teams to earn a grade below 50.
Unfortunately for the Colts, their pass rush grade through three weeks sits at 62.1, the third-worst pass rushing unit in the league. The team's 2024 first-round pick, Laiatu Latu, missed Week 2 but has still notched only three total pressures in two games. For comparison, Rams' budding star pass rusher Jared Verse has 11 pressures through three games. Verse was notably selected after Latu in the same draft class.
If the Colts have any intentions of slowing down Stafford and company this Sunday, it will need to come from beating up on a weak Rams offensive line. The team looks to likely be without Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II after he suffered an Achilles injury last week, giving an already injury-riddled secondary an even larger hurdle to overcome.
Newly signed slot corner Mike Hilton has said he plans on seeing playing time this weekend. The team added him to the practice squad this past Monday.
Thankfully for Daniel Jones, the Colts' re-tooled offensive line has looked the part through three weeks, allowing only two sacks in three games, fewer than any other team. The Rams' 12 total sacks this season are the most in the league, with edge rusher Byron Young's four sacks this season leading the way.
Jones has been able to flip the script on his career largely due to the time in the pocket the Colts have been able to provide him with, and ideally, that trend continues this weekend.
Indianapolis hasn't had a football team this hot since Peyton Manning was running the show, and a win over the Rams would continue a start that has generated more national buzz than any team of the last decade.
Running back Jonathan Taylor (+450) is the current betting favorite to take home Offensive Player of the Year on DraftKings, as he leads the league in rushing by over 50 yards. Head coach Shane Steichen is the betting favorite for Coach of the Year (+380), while rookie tight end Tyler Warren (+450) and first-year Colt Daniel Jones (+300) both have the second-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year, per the sportsbook.
If the Colts want to continue to prove to the world that they could be legitimate, this week presents the golden opportunity. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm EST this Sunday at SoFi Stadium on FOX.
