Colts Offense Falls to Mediocrity in NFL Ranks
The Indianapolis Colts are close to a huge tilt with the Miami Dolphins to begin their 2025 campaign. All eyes will be on the starting quarterback Daniel Jones and how head coach Shane Steichen's offense integrates with his skill set.
ESPN's Mike Clay ranks the Colts' offense 21st for the 2025 campaign. If the Colts want to cement themselves as legit contenders, they'll need to smash this projection.
Last year, despite more QB turnover, Steichen's scheme still finished 13th in the NFL in overall yards (5,692) and 17th in points scored (377). With Steichen's fourth starter under center, the offense must be efficient and better to succeed.
Steichen was recently ranked as the 10th-best play caller by his defensive counterparts, and has been limited by not seeing consistent development from Anthony Richardson Sr.
While Jones isn't an incredible talent under center, Steichen has shown full support for the former New York Giants leader and might just need accuracy, safe operation, and consistency for his offense to take off.
Clay also placed Indy's overall roster as the 20th-best ahead of Week 1 and has this to say regarding Steichen's offensive pieces.
"The offense includes several difference-makers (RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Michael Pittman Jr., G Quenton Nelson, OT Braden Smith and first-round rookie TE Tyler Warren). If new starting QB Daniel Jones can give the team somewhat competent play, the Colts might surprise the league."
Jones' success as the starter for the Colts is uncertain, for now, but his weapons and protection aren't.
Running back Jonathan Taylor, weapons Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and tight end Tyler Warren are massive upgrades (minus Saquon Barkley) to what he had around him with the Giants.
The offensive line is also a huge upgrade, featuring (from left to right) Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, and Braden Smith. While there are some questions surrounding Bortolini and Goncalves as full-time starters, it's still a better front than Jones has seen.
Jones hasn't been overwhelming in his six years, but has been accurate and safe with the football. Through his 69 starts, he's completed 64.1 percent of his passes (career-high was 67.2 in 2022), thrown only 47 picks (0.68 per game), and can get the pass game into rhythm.
The hope is that Jones can do more as a field general and elevate his overall play. His career-best in touchdown throws is 24 (in his rookie year), and he averages barely over one TD pass per game (70 - 1.01 per game).
Jones and Steichen's offense has the overall potential to be a better unit than the bottom half of the league, like Clay believes. Given the talent on Steichen's side of the ball, they will be expected to elevate from 2024.
However, as with any NFL team, the offense's capabilities will largely depend on what happens at quarterback. Jones has all the pressure on his shoulders to play well this year, and it starts on Sunday against the Dolphins.