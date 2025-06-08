Colts' Offseason Losses Create Concerns in Trenches
The Indianapolis Colts have had a busy offseason filled with new signings and a few key losses. Some of those departures included longtime starting center Ryan Kelly and starting right guard Will Fries, who the team drafted in 2021.
Kelly had been with Indianapolis since 2016 and started 121 games before moving north to the Minnesota Vikings alongside Fries. The two will be replaced by Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves, who each garnered some experience last season.
CBS Sports analyst Jared Dubin set out to name every team's biggest offseason losses, and for the Colts, Dubin looked no further than Fries and Kelly.
"The Colts, similarly, are losing two-thirds of their interior offensive line, and a longtime stalwart at center in Kelly," wrote Dubin. "Fries was hurt last season but is still a very good player, and Indy is now replacing two starters on the inside in front of what is likely to be a very questionable starter under center, whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones."
With the media focused on the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, it's important to remember who will be blocking for them. Bortolini and Goncalves need to keep the O-Line steady for either passer and learn the play styles of both.
Last year, Bort started five games in place of Kelly and allowed zero sacks. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 22nd-best center out of 64 eligible players (65.1 overall grade). If he can build off a strong rookie season, the Colts should have their answer at center.
Goncalves, on the other hand, is a plug-and-play type of lineman who has experience across the board. He saw plenty of action last year when he filled in for Braden Smith as Smith dealt with personal issues. PFF gave Goncalves a 65.9 overall grade, ranking 51st among 140 eligible tackles.
The Colts need both guys to step up to establish ground dominance with Jonathan Taylor and either mobile quarterback. Indianapolis will be tested by some solid defensive lines, including T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Colts fans will get their first real look in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins in early September.