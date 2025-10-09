Colts on SI Roundtable: Predictions and Picks vs Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts have reached a 4-1 record for the first time since 2013 and are showing no signs of slowing down after a bruising 40-6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next up is the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off their third-straight loss and will have to try to right their ship at Lucas Oil Stadium against a red-hot Colts squad.
With that on the mind, it's time to see how the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI sees this cross-conference clash playing out this coming Sunday.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
"The Colts' offense dismantled the Las Vegas Raiders, scoring 40 points at home. While the Cardinals pose a threat against the running game, I expect Steichen to come out firing with the passing game through the arm of Daniel Jones."
"This will open things up for Jonathan Taylor to give Arizona more to account for. As for Lou Anarumo's defense, he has great opportunity to get after Arizona's quarterback on Sunday. With a suspect pass defense and an O-Line that has allowed 16 sacks, Arizona falls to Indy for their fourth-straight loss of 2025."
Prediction | Colts 34 - Cardinals 23
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
"The Colts come into this matchup against the Cardinals as the heavy favorites, as they should be. Arizona’s struggles against the pass should bode well for Daniel Jones and a red-hot Colts aerial attack. Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Warren should continue to eat over the middle."
"On defense, it’ll be all about containing Kyler Murray and keeping him in the pocket, which may be aided by Murray’s foot injury. Expect Lou Anarumo to throw multiple disguises Murray’s way in an attempt to make him hold the ball longer and allow the pass rush to eat. The Colts should roll in this one, and I think they will."
Prediction | Colts 33 - Cardinals 17
John Davis (@colts_report)
"The Colts rebounded well from their loss to the Rams in an absolute slaughter of the Raiders last Sunday, and I simply can’t see the team slowing down against a Cardinals team coming off of an awful loss to the formerly winless Titans."
"The Cardinals have lost three straight games on buzzer-beater field goals, and I can’t see Arizona as the team to slow down this Colts offense. Indianapolis should be able to have their way in this one, and I think they comfortably walk away from this matchup 5-1 heading back to Los Angeles."
Prediction | Colts 31 - Cardinals 19
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
"Though the Cardinals have some weapons in their offense, and head coach Jonathan Gannon has some experience with Shane Steichen’s offense, Indy has simply overpowered weaker opponents."
"The Cardinals are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans, whom the Colts have already beaten. If Kyler Murray’s foot injury keeps him sidelined, the Colts should have no problem containing Jacoby Brissett and an injured running back room. I’ve got Indy winning by multiple touchdowns again to move to 5-1 on the year."
Prediction | Colts 35 - Cardinals 21
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
"Momentum’s a dangerous thing in the NFL, and the Colts have plenty of it. Daniel Jones and company just handled the Raiders, and now they face a Cardinals team coming off a loss to Tennessee — the same Titans squad Indianapolis throttled earlier this year."
"Jonathan Taylor should feast against a defense that’s struggled to stop the run all season. Expect the Colts to control the clock, dictate tempo, and lean on their veteran back to wear Arizona down early. Another statement win feels inevitable."
Prediction | Colts 33 - Cardinals 16
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
"The Colts are clicking on all cylinders right now while the Cardinals are reeling from a massive loss to the Tennessee Titans."
"The Colts’ offense is playing at another level at home right now, and I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. This should be a comfortable victory for the Colts if they want to remain a serious contender in 2025."