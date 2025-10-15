Colts Waive LB Joe Bachie, Hinting at Possible Trade
The Indianapolis Colts have waived sixth-year linebacker Joe Bachie (foot/toe) from the Injured Reserve list. It’s a surprising decision for a team that currently ranks near the bottom of the NFL at the linebacker position.
Bachie wasn’t just a fringe player — he logged 157 defensive snaps this season and posted just a 45.4 grade, per Pro Football Focus. The numbers weren’t stellar, but they represent real playing time for a unit that’s lacked reliable depth.
With several key linebacking pieces departing over the last few offseasons, the room has become dangerously thin. Zaire Franklin continues to lead the unit, but he’s been forced to shoulder an unsustainable workload in run support while coverage takes a hit.
Segun Olubi has flashed speed and effort yet remains inconsistent in his fits and reads. That instability has created wide lanes in the middle of the field — a problem that top AFC offenses won’t hesitate to exploit.
That’s why Bachie’s release feels more calculated than casual. Colts’ General Manager Chris Ballard isn’t one to make meaningless moves, and clearing a roster spot in mid-October while creating cap space hints that something larger could be developing behind the scenes.
A prime target would be Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins. The veteran linebacker has been one of the few bright spots on a 1–5 team and could easily be on the move before the trade deadline.
Brooks leads all linebackers in solo tackles and still flashes elite burst and range despite Miami’s struggles. Pairing him with Franklin would immediately stabilize Indianapolis’ second level and gives the Lou Anarumo defense the flexibility it’s lacked.
Ballard has traditionally valued patience over splash moves, waiting until the right moment to upgrade a position without overpaying.
But this season’s circumstances are different. At 5–1 and playing their best football in years, the Colts have every reason to patch the one weakness holding them back.
Bachie’s exit might look minor now, but the timing feels intentional. With the deadline approaching, Indianapolis could be positioning itself for a linebacker upgrade that turns a good defense into a great one.
The Colts have the draft capital, cap space, and urgency to make a move that could reshape the defense overnight.
With the trade deadline looming, don’t be surprised if this move is the first step in a larger plan to fortify the Colts’ linebacker room — and push this team closer to contender status.