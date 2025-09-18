Colts on SI Roundtable: Predictions and Picks vs Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have already overshot expectations just two games into the regular season with a 2-0 record and efficient execution.
However, now things get incredibly critical as the squad heads south on September 21st when the Colts battle the Tennessee Titans in their first AFC South clash of 2025.
Divisional tilts are usually close contests with plenty on the line.
Here is what the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI believes will happen when the rivals collide at Nissan Stadium.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
"The Colts put up an incredible finish when kicker Spencer Shrader hit the 45-yard game-winner against the Broncos to bring the squad to 2-0. After smashing the Dolphins in Week 1, followed by a big victory over Denver, belief in this team is at an all-time high."
"The Titans have skill, but look shaky around rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Usually, the Titans have a potent defense, but even that side of the ball looks underwhelming. I expect Indianapolis to win in a close AFC South battle on the road."
Prediction | Colts 27 - Titans 24
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
"A two-score victory might be a bold prediction in an AFC South matchup, but Daniel Jones has shown that he can efficiently push the ball downfield with confidence. Cam Ward has shown flashes, but Lou Anarumo’s crazy pre-snap routines might be too much for the rookie to handle."
"I think the Colts will continue to settle for field goals, but that’ll be enough to get the job done on the road and to move to 3-0."
Prediction | Colts 26 - Titans 13
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
"The Indianapolis Colts are clicking on offense right now while the Tennessee Titans are still trying to find their rhythm."
"Although road divisional games can be tricky, Shane Steichen has had his way with the run game against the Titans in the past. The Colts should be able to win this one to move to 3-0 to start the year."
Prediction | Colts 26 - Titans 17
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
"These two teams almost always play close games, no matter the roster. But right now, the talent gap is just too wide. Indy’s defensive line is going to live in the backfield, and rookie QB Cam Ward is about to see firsthand what he has to deal with twice a year in this division."
"With one of the worst pass-blocking units in football protecting him, that’s not the matchup you want against this Colts defense. Tennessee will scratch and claw like they always do, but this time it won’t matter. The Colts take it back to the Luck days and handle business in Nashville."
Prediction | Colts 27 - Titans 16
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
"The Colts are riding a wave of momentum from their 2-0 start heading into this divisional matchup. With the Titans ranking 29th in the NFL in run defense, expect a heavy dose of Jonathan Taylor. Taylor dominated Tennessee to the tune of 218 yards and three touchdowns the last time these teams met."
"The defense should also experience a bounce-back performance against the Titans. Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Laiatu Latu (hamstring) are trending toward returning, which will certainly help Indy combat against Cam Ward and Calvin Ridley. While divisional games are usually close, the Colts should come away from this one 3-0."
Prediction | Colts 27 - Titans 20
Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch)
"The Colts are riding the hot hand after two straight wins at home to start the new year 2-0. Now, they hit the road for the first time in 2025 to face a division rival they’ve had their way with across the past two seasons."
"I’ll say Daniel Jones and the offense keep that streak rolling and press on to 3-0 for the year, but in a game that ends in a narrow fashion more comparable to last week, rather than what we saw in Week 1 vs. the Dolphins."