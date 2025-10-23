Colts on SI Roundtable Predictions and Picks vs Titans
The Indianapolis Colts are coming fresh off a fantastic road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, defeating the Jim Harbaugh-led squad 38-24.
The Colts are the best team in the NFL, and will face off for the second time against one of the worst, the Tennessee Titans.
Even if the Titans just fired their head coach and rest at a 1-6 record, the Colts must focus deeply on this game and secure another victory to sweep Tennessee at 2-0.
Here's how the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI thinks the contest will play out.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
The Colts showed that their offense is truly a juggernaut after hanging an impressive 38 points on a formidable Chargers defense. This spells a tough scenario for the Titans. Tennessee's defense has played formidable against the pass but struggles badly against the run. This spells a huge game for Jonathan Taylor.
The Titans also have the worst scoring offense in the league (96 points), so all it will take is for Tennessee to be down by 10-plus points, and it already becomes a chore for Cam Ward. The rookie QB has also turned the ball over more than he's achieved touchdowns. As long as the Colts don't overlook Tennessee, this will be a sweep of the season series.
Prediction | Colts 35 - Titans 14
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
The Colts trounced the Titans by three touchdowns in Week 3 on the road, and we could be in for a similar result on Sunday. Expect Shane Steichen to be aggressive early with Daniel Jones and the passing game to get out to a lead early.
If the offense can jump on top, Jonathan Taylor will likely be the focus to finish the game, as the All-Pro RB had three touchdowns against the Titans in that Week 3 contest.
On the other side of the ball, the Colts will have to focus on keeping Cam Ward in the pocket and finishing pressures with sacks. If the pass rush and force Ward to throw before he’s ready, it will only help a secondary that continues to be banged up. With the two teams at opposite ends of the momentum spectrum, the Colts should win this one running away.
Prediction | Colts 40 - Titans 17
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
The Colts already embarrassed the Titans once this season — and nothing’s changed to suggest it’ll go any differently this time around.
Tennessee has since fired their head coach, rookie QB Cam Ward still hasn’t had a turnover-free game, and Indianapolis continues to roll behind Jonathan Taylor and the league’s most physical offensive line. Expect a heavy dose of JT behind Big Q, a suffocating defense forcing takeaways, and another statement win from Shane Steichen’s squad.
Prediction | Colts 34 - Titans 10
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
The Indianapolis Colts are on an insane heater at the moment, while the Tennessee Titans are reeling from yet another blowout loss.
While this may appear like a trap game in the eyes of many, the Colts are simply too lethal on offense right now to let this game slip away. The Colts should win this one handily on Sunday
Prediction | Colts 35 - Titans 13
John Davis (@colts_report)
The Titans are really bad. I’m a fan of Cam Ward and I think he has every ounce of talent needed to one day be a perennial starter, but the Titans probably have the worst supporting cast in football by a wide margin, made worse by the fact they’ll be without their best player in Jeffrey Simmons.
Nobody has stopped the Colts offense yet and I don’t think they have to worry about it happening for the first time this week. I think this game is closer than an absolute blowout, but I don’t think the Colts struggle to win this one in any capacity. Indianapolis moves to 7-1 ahead of two tough opponents before the bye.
Prediction | Colts 35 - Titans 21
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
The Titans are not only in the midst of an atrocious season, but they’re dealing with multiple injuries to key defensive players. The Colts have already shown that they can take care of business against the worst teams in the league, doing so against Tennessee in Week 3.
I think that home-field advantage combined with a league-best offense leads the Colts to a dominant victory against Cam Ward and the Titans in Week 8 to secure a seventh victory in eight games.