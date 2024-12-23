Colts Open as Heavy Favorites Against Giants
The Indianapolis Colts took care of business against the Tennessee Titans with a 38-30 home win on Sunday. The victory means the Colts are still alive in the playoff race, but they'll need some help.
Most importantly, the Colts must win against the New York Giants in Week 17. The Giants are coming off a 27-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons and have lost their last 10 games.
The Colts opened as -8 point favorites against the Giants on DraftKings Sportsbook. This is the largest spread in a Colts game all season. Indy is coming off a win where they covered the -3.5 point spread against the Titans.
In the money line, the Colts are -455 favorites ($100 to win $21.98). The Giants are listed at +350 ($100 to win $350), despite being the home team.
The Giants have had a few hardships this season and eventually made the decision to cut starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Drew Lock has started three of the last four games for the Giants but has struggled tremendously.
Looking at the two rosters, the Colts have more firepower. Running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Anthony Richardson helped set the franchise record for most rushing yards in a game and will look to repeat their performances at MetLife Stadium.
If you're looking to bet on a points total, Colts @ Giants is listed at O/U 40.5. Colts games have hit that over in six of the last eight while Giants games have exceeded that amount in five of the previous eight.
Colts @ Giants will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29th at MetLife Stadium. It's a must-win game for Indianapolis if they want a shot at the postseason.
