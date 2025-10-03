Colts Out Top Starter, Get Another Back for Raiders Battle
The Indianapolis Colts are returning home to face the Las Vegas Raiders in an opportunity to make it four wins in five games to start the 2025 season.
The Colts are coming off their first loss of the year against the Los Angeles Rams in a mistake-riddled performance. The Colts were also missing a few key starters, one of whom will return this Sunday.
Colts' Injury Report
- WR Alec Pierce (Concussion) - DNP, Out
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP, Out
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - DNP, Out
- S Daniel Scott (Knee) - DNP, Out
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Oblique) - LP, Questionable
- DT DeForest Buckner (Rest) - DNP
- T Braden Smith (Rest) - DNP
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Rest) - DNP
- DE Samson Ebukam (Rest) - LP
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Hamstring) - FULL
- G Matt Goncalves (Toe) - FULL
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - FULL
- LB Zaire Franklin (Ankle) - FULL
It's a long list for the Colts, but five of the 13 players listed sat out at least one practice due to rest.
Pierce did not play against the Rams last weekend after suffering a concussion vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Pierce was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but reportedly did not feel good after Thursday's practice. He did not clear concussion protocol.
In his place, the Colts have the choice of whether or not to play Adonai Mitchell, who dropped the football at the goal line before what would have been a 75-yard touchdown, and the first score of his career. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has made nothing clear and told reporters, "We'll see how the week goes".
Moore suffered his Achilles injury one quarter after Pierce went out, and he'll miss this week's action alongside Pierce. Expect the Colts to elevate Mike Hilton from the practice squad to fill Moore's spot against the Raiders.
Goodson and Scott are both dealing with new injuries this week, and neither has participated in any of the three practices.
Lewis' name popped up on Thursday's injury report, and he's certainly one to keep an eye on. Lewis recorded two sacks against the Titans, and his pass-rushing abilities will be needed to quiet Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.
Pittman gave fans a brief scare when he was listed as a limited participant on Thursday, but he'll be active against Vegas. His target share should increase with Pierce sidelined.
Goncalves missed last week's clash against the Rams, and you could tell. His replacement, Dalton Tucker, had a 7.9 pass blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. Indy's O-Line will have all five starters.
Franklin sat out Wednesday's practice, but was a full participant to end the week. His status for Sunday's matchup was never really in question, as he's only missed one game over the past three seasons.