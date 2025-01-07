Colts 'Part Ways' with Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley
After a disappointing 2024 season, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay decided that the team's most prominent decision-makers would remain intact. However, one major domino has fallen as the team is "parting ways" with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, they reported on Monday evening.
The Colts released a statement from head coach Shane Steichen. "I'm appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts," Steichen said. "He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward."
This news comes as no surprise, as the writing has been on the wall for Bradley for weeks. After a rough start to the season, the Colts' defense stabilized somewhat but became unpredictable and leaky once again down the stretch.
In three seasons as the Colts' defensive coordinator, Bradley's groups have been consistently near the bottom of the NFL in most meaningful categories.
- Yards allowed: 15th, 24th, 29th
- Points allowed: 29th, 28th, 27th
- Run defense: 21st, 24th, 26th
- Pass defense: 11th, 16th, 26th
- Sacks: tied-10th, 5th, tied-24th
- Takeaways: 19th, 17th, 10th
- Red zone: 32nd, tied-17th, 19th
- Third down: 10th, tied-10th, 30th
Over the last few years, it has become commonplace for the Colts defense to show up big against some of the toughest competition and most potent offenses in the NFL while allowing career-best performances to quarterbacks the likes of Davis Mills, Taylor Heinecke, Jake Browning, Malik Willis, Drake Maye, and Drew Lock.
The execution has also plummeted from players as well, as missed tackles and poor angles plagued the team for multiple years. While that is a player issue, it's also a matter of the coaches being cognizant of the players on the field and what they are providing the team. Ultimately, that falls on Bradley.
Entering the final week of the regular season following a gutting defensive performance against the New York Giants, Bradley was asked about his job security.
“I think I would worry about it if I wasn't embarrassed," Bradley told reporters. "I think – is it accountability or is it ownership? Is it an ownership deal where we own this, and this is what it needs to look like? The accountability is there... We have some guys that take personal accountability, but it's just right now we have to take ownership of this and that's what we're doing as a coaching staff.”
The Colts now look to fill one of the most important positions on the coaching staff while also figuring out which players factor into next season's outlook and beyond.
