Colts Owner Jim Irsay Commits to Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen for 2025
The Indianapolis Colts just concluded a season in which they finished below .500 with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Last year, they lost a win-and-in game for a spot in the postseason in last year's season finale but finished at 9-8. It was a step back.
The Colts have visibly regressed in 2024, whether it be coaching, the development of second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, or any sort of progress for Gus Bradley's defense.
Colts fans have responded loudly, many electing not to show up at Lucas Oil Stadium, creating a growing number of empty seats over the last few home games. Many of those fans have called for significant change, starting near the top with the dismissal of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen.
But Colts owner Jim Irsay has stated that, while he hears and understands the frustration of fans, it is not time for drastic change involving Ballard and Steichen. Irsay penned a letter to Colts fans that the team released on X on Sunday night following the Colts' 26-23 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars:
As we close out this season, I can't tell you how disappointed I am that we failed to win the AFC South and earn a playoff appearance.
There's a high standard in this city for our team and anyone who steps on the field wearing the Horseshoe. The expectation is to win our division and compete for championships. Just being on the doorstep of the playoffs is not the standard I expect, nor what you deserve. We understand that and always accept the challenge.
Believe me, I know you share my impatience and frustration. I know you invest your time, energy, and money into the Colts every year. More than anything, we want to reward you with division titles and playoff runs, and we've fallen short in the most painful ways possible.
But things evolve quickly in the NFL from week to week and season to season, so I will never stop being optimistic that this team can take the next step!
I've been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025.
I know fans who want an immediate change in leadership will be disappointed. That means we all have a lot to prove, so we'll get back to work and keep doing what we can to earn your support and make you proud to be a Colts fan.
In eight seasons as the Colts' GM, Ballard holds a record of 62-69-1 with zero AFC South titles (the three other teams have all won the division at least twice) and only two playoff appearances.
Steichen has a 17-17 record during his two seasons as the team's head coach, having the team in contention for the playoffs late in each season but coming up short both years.
