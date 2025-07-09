Colts Pass-Catcher 'Best Value Pick' in Fantasy Leagues
The Indianapolis Colts have an intriguing set of offensive pass-catchers heading into the 2025 season for the next starting quarterback. While Michael Pittman Jr. has been a consistent talent, Alec Pierce one of the league's premier deep threats, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren a promising name; it's Josh Downs who is emerging as the top target.
Downs played in 14 games last year and led Indy in catches with 72. He also logged 803 receiving yards, five scores, and an impressive 40 first downs. Despite missing three contests, Downs still bested his impressive rookie season and looks like a bonafide go-to weapon.
According to Gary Davenport at Bleacher Report, he's also a top value pick in fantasy leagues for the 2025 campaign.
"Downs logged 107 targets, topped 800 receiving yards and was WR35 in PPR points—over 10 slots higher than he’s being drafted. If Downs cracks the top 30 in 2025, he will be a major bargain. If he finishes the year as a fantasy WR2, he will win leagues."
Downs was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft to primarily threaten defenses in the slot, and while he has played mostly there, he doesn't just have short-area, quick-win skills.
Instead, Downs can be viewed as a wideout that can push coverage short, intermediate, and even deep despite his stature.
Downs' fantasy forecast for the 2025 season may be bright heading into year three, but the developing situation at quarterback might greatly affect it. It's fair to say that Downs likely benefits more from Daniel Jones starting over Anthony Richardson.
Richardson and Downs built the necessary rapport early in their careers, but Richardson's wild accuracy (especially with shorter throws) might hold Downs back. To rehash it, Richardson completed a mere 47.7 percent of his 264 attempts, which helps no receiver on the roster. If Richardson beats out Jones and is even sub-60 percent, it still doesn't help Downs too much.
Jones, on the other hand, is far more akin to throwing safe, shorter passes. Yes, Downs can do it all as a receiver when it comes to handling various areas of the field and his route tree, but he dominates most in the short game as a safety blanket, where Jones loves to operate.
Unfortunately for a talent like Downs, his 2025 season may not be entirely within his control. The good news is that Downs has plenty surrounding him to help take opposing defenses' attention away, allowing the former Tarheel to operate against zone and man coverages more freely.
It's also encouraging that defenses must account for a potent ground attack that features two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Jonathan Taylor, who carried the pigskin 21.6 times per game in 2024. If the ground attack is humming, it will only further assist Downs with operating in the passing game.
Expect Downs to continue where he left off in 2024 if things fall in line for Shane Steichen's offense. He's still seen as WR2 behind Pittman, especially when considering the latter played with a fractured back last year. However, it's not out of the realm to say Downs isn't far from becoming Indy's WR1, with the potential to propel fantasy managers to greatness.
