PFF Ties Colts to All-Pro Defender in Free Agency
The Senior Bowl dominates the NFL this week, but free agency won't be far off. For the Indianapolis Colts, it's paramount to add some outside talent to help Shane Steichen's offense and Lou Anarumo's defense.
For Pro Football Focus, it's all about the stop troops in Mason Cameron's article detailing NFL cornerbacks and safeties on the free agent market, and who they are best-suited for.
Indianapolis has a dynamic defender linked to getting signed in San Francisco 49ers playmaker Talanoa Hufanga at free safety.
The Colts will be looking at a replacement for Julian Blackmon in the secondary to play in tandem with Nick Cross in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s defense.- Mason Cameron | Pro Football Focus
The biggest knock on Hufanga is his injury history, with ACL and other issues plaguing his past few seasons. But, if he can navigate those health setbacks, he's a decent addition next to Nick Cross.
As Cameron points out, Julian Blackmon likely isn't retained, saving Indianapolis money to spend on an upgrade. Hufanga only saw seven games in 2024 due to multiple injuries, but compiled 38 tackles, two for loss, and started every contest.
In Cincinnati, Anarumo ran a variety of coverages — a nearly identical rate of open and closed coverages — to varying degrees of success. Hufanga is familiar with a variety of coverage looks, having played heavy rates of single-high and two-high looks.- Mason Cameron | Pro Football Focus
Hufanga also posted a solid PFF mark of 74.5 in run defense, but struggled against the pass, allowing nine catches and an underwhelming 52.4 coverage grade. Perhaps a new team and fresh start is what Hufanga needs to get back to his best.
In 2022 Hufanga compiled 97 tackles (five for loss), 2.0 sacks, four interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. That was good enough for a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro nomination for the former USC Trojan.
Following his best year, Hufanga played only 10 games due to an ACL tear in 2023, but still grabbed three interceptions and 52 tackles. As the numbers tell, Hufanga is a great player when he's able to see the field.
Only 17 games in the past two seasons aren't encouraging for a signing, but the Colts might take a swing at Hufanga. Hufanga can fit Anarumo's defense and provide an excellent starting floor at free safety.
There is still the draft to consider, but signing Hufanga is a good addition to this Colts defense that struggled mightily at times to stop opposing quarterbacks. Given Blackmon taking steps back in production last year, it paints a need for new talent, and Hufanga might be the fit in that regard.
