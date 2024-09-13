PFF Names Colts Defense a Fantasy Darling for Matchup with Packers
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their road matchup with the Green Bay Packers with a 0-1 mark on the young 2024 season. However, the Colts have a massive advantage going into the matchup since franchise quarterback Jordan Love will miss the contest with a knee injury. This means that shaky backup QB Malik Willis will get the nod against a tough Colts defensive front featuring notables like DeForest Buckner, Laiatu Latu, Grover Stewart, and Kwity Paye.
This update is likely why Pro Football Focus sees the Colts defense as a ‘must start’ in fantasy football leagues. Along with the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles in the list, Indianapolis will have a golden opportunity to possibly force turnovers, sacks, and three-and-outs from the Packers’ offense. However, they can’t approach this contest lightly simply because Willis is the starter.
Indianapolis will be without starting safety and key defender Julian Blackmon. This means third-year player Nick Cross will step up as the prominent safety with veteran Ronnie Harrison Jr. filling in for Blackmon. After Indianapolis just allowed 159 rushing yards (213 overall) to Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans, counting out a player like Josh Jacobs is near-sighted. It’s fair to say Willis is not a solid passer, but he can still run with the football and the Packers will likely have those types of packages ready.
It's also likely that star receiver Jayden Reed will be heavily involved. Against the Eagles in week one, Reed lit up Philadelphia for 138 receiving yards, 33 rushing yards, and 2 scores from scrimmage (one receiving, rushing), so expect Matt LaFleur to feature Reed as much as possible to help Willis.
Indianapolis has a ‘gimme’ matchup on paper. However, the Packers know nobody is giving them a fighting chance without Love at the helm. The key to beating the defense of Indy (for now) is running the football consistently. Will Gus Bradley and his defense be able to halt the Packers on Sunday afternoon? With the guarantee of many rushing attempts ahead from Willis and Jacobs, the Colts can’t allow the Packers to give them an upset loss and their second straight of 2024.
