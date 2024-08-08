PFF Reveals Colts Offensive Line Rankings for 2024
For several seasons the Indianapolis Colts have boasted one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. While the 2022 campaign under Frank Reich and Jeff Saturday was awful for the trenches, the unit stepped up and vastly improved under new position coach Tony Sparano Jr. last season. Going into 2024 for year two of Shane Steichen as the head coach, Indy still possesses some of the best protection in football.
Pro Football Focus tips their cap to Indy's offensive line in a piece highlighting the best units going into 2024 fantasy football, written by Nathan Jahnke. Indianapolis is squarely in the top 10 of all important metrics. Below are the rankings from 2023 and 2024 from PFF in pass, run, and overall blocking.
2023
- Pass Block: 8th
- Run Block: 9th
- Overall: 8th
2024
- Pass Block: 7th
- Run Block: 8th
- Overall: 6th
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis got everything they needed from an efficiency standpoint from names like left tackle Bernhard Raimann, left guard Quenton Nelson, and center Ryan Kelly, in the 2023 campaign. Nelson and Kelly also earned Pro Bowl nominations with their performances. Not to forget right guard Will Fries, who improved to become a formidable starter with 1,125 snaps last year. Lastly, right tackle Braden Smith was limited to 10 games due to injuries, but still showcased fantastic efficiency and was one of Indy's best overall blockers in 575 snaps.
Below are the notable PFF metrics for each of the five Colts starters on the offensive line from 2023.
Bernhard Raimann | Left Tackle
- 1,012 offensive snaps
- 82.7 overall
- 74.6 run-block
- 81.3 pass-block
- 34 QB pressures allowed
Quenton Nelson | Left Guard
- 1,141 offensive snaps
- 70.8 overall
- 63.4 run-block
- 80.3 pass-block
- 21 QB pressures allowed
- 2023 Pro Bowl
Ryan Kelly | Center
- 882 offensive snaps
- 77.2 overall
- 75.2 run-block
- 78.3 pass-block
- 7 QB pressures allowed
- 2023 Pro Bowl
Will Fries | Right Guard
- 1,125 offensive snaps
- 61.2 overall
- 59.7 run-block
- 65.4 pass-block
- 30 QB pressures allowed
Braden Smith | Right Tackle
- 575 offensive snaps
- 83.3 overall
- 90.1 run-block
- 71.0 pass-block
- 14 QB pressures allowed
If Indianapolis can have a repeat performance from their protection of last year in 2024 and stay healthier as a unit, it will immensely benefit quarterback Anthony Richardson and the rest of the offensive production. With so much on the line for 2024 and an AFC South division that isn't getting any less competitive anytime soon, the Colts must have elite-level play from as many positions as possible to help their chances of the first franchise divisional title in a decade and playoff appearance since 2020.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.