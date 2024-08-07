Colts Place Veteran Center on Injured Reserve, Sign Former Falcons OL
The Indianapolis Colts were forced to make some roster moves after an injury to one of their offensive linemen. The team announced they placed center Wesley French on Injured Reserve. To remedy this loss, Indy then signed rookie Ryan Coll.
French was carted off the field during Monday's practice after an injury to his right ankle. He appeared in three games to replace an injured Ryan Kelly in 2023 and looked decent during his opportunities as a depth center.
French had largely been taking snaps at guard with the second unit during training camp, though he also has experience at center. Losing him for the season will provide more opportunities for players like Danny Pinter and rookie Tanor Bortolini to earn playing time. On the unofficial depth chart released by the team on Tuesday, French, Pinter, and Bortolini all shared the backup left guard and center positions.
In a corresponding roster move, the Colts signed center Ryan Coll, an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons in April. The 6-foot-5, 324-pound lineman played college football at Richmond where he began his career as a tight end before moving to the offensive line, an experience he shares with new teammates Pinter and Jake Witt. We'll see if Coll can capitalize on an opportunity to show up for Tony Sparano Jr. in training camp as the first preseason game is days away.
