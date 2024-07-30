PFF Reveals Top Colts Player to Watch in 2024 Training Camp
Indianapolis Colts 2024 training camp is in full swing heading toward August. Multiple names have started to show out and establish a footprint on the roster. Still, the attention will go to notable young talents like quarterback Anthony Richardson, rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, and defensive end Laiatu Latu. However, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus thinks the player to watch in the 2024 training camp for Indy is none other than the former Northwestern Tiger, running back Evan Hull.
"Coming off a torn MCL just eight snaps into his pro career, Hull hardly got a chance to demonstrate his skill in the 2023 regular season. However, he turned in two solid preseason performances last year, finishing with 67.0-plus rushing grades. The former Northwestern standout is also a tremendous receiver, earning receiving grades of 73.0 or better in 2022 and 2023 while dropping just four of 108 targets."- Bradley Locker | Pro Football Focus
Hull was selected in round five (176th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Immediately the receiving skills of Hull stood out, as he pulled in 55 catches for 546 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in 2022. He can also be an option as a pure running back, toting 221 carries for 913 rushing yards and five more scores. These numbers show that Hull is a Swiss Army-type weapon for Shane Steichen to implement. If Hull can avoid any other injuries, it's intriguing to imagine how he can be utilized within the Indianapolis offense.
However, Locker is missing Trey Sermon entirely in his entry for the Colts. It's more likely that Sermon will be the Zack Moss replacement than Hull. Also, if Jonathan Taylor goes down and out for any period, Sermon is a better plug-and-play option than Hull. Last year Sermon wasn't electrifying but performed like an RB2 when needed. Sermon finished 2023 with 35 carries for 160 rushing yards (4.6 yards per carry) and showcased flashes of solid production.
We'll see how the running back spots behind superstar Taylor pan out in training camp. While Locker isn't wrong to name Hull as Indy's entry, it's more likely that Sermon will supplant him on the depth chart, especially since the former was out for nearly all of 2023, while the latter played meaningful snaps. It will be something to monitor in the Colts training camp as a competitive nature will surround the RB2 position.
